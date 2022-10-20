Definitely: The Official Story of Def Leppard Coming Next Spring

(Republic Media) Genesis Publications have launched the official pre-order for the first-ever anthology of Def Leppard, Definitely: The Official Story of Def Leppard, which began Tuesday October 18th, with a worldwide release date forthcoming in spring 2023. Part memoir, part scrapbook, Definitely: The Official Story of Def Leppard is the ultimate record of Def Leppard's legendary career. Available as both a hardback bookstore version as well as signed, limited Collector and Deluxe edition. For pre-orders, fans can visit: defleppardbook.com.



The wide-ranging account from the band chronicles Def Leppard's incredible story through hundreds of photographs where fans can reminiscence on the band recording in various studios, at promo shoots, on tour in planes, trains, cars and Holiday Inns, backstage and, of course, doing what they are best known for - performing their explosive live shows in front of global audiences from 1978 to the present day. From extensive new text contributions to in-depth archival interviews, every member's voice is present within the book including Joe Elliott (lead vocals), Rick Savage (bass and vocals), Rick Allen (drums), Phil Collen (guitar and vocals), Vivian Campbell (guitar and vocals), Tony Kenning (drums), Pete Willis (guitar) and Steve Clark (guitar).



With unlimited access to the Def Leppard Vault, Definitely presents over 1,300 items of memorabilia and photography, spanning four decades of the band's history such as handwritten correspondence, rare vinyl pressings, tour memorabilia, set lists, lyrics, stage clothing, music video storyboards, draft album artwork and press cuttings, including many from the band's early days presented in a wallpaper sample scrapbook compiled by Joe Elliott's mother, Cindy Elliott. Photographs from band members' personal archives and fans across the world are featured alongside those taken by renowned rock photographers such as Ross Halfin, Mick Rock and Anton Corbijn.

