Deftones Bring Back Their Music Festival This Year

The Deftones have announced that they are bringing back their Dia De Los Deftones music festival this year, after the event was put on hiatus for the past two years.
The third annual Dia De Los Deftones will be taking place on Saturday, November 5th at Gallagher Square at Petco Park in San Diego and will also feature Turnstile, Phantogram, Freddie Gibbs, Audrey Nuna, Destroy Boys, Provoker, and Cold Gawd.
Frontman Chino Moreno had this to say, "We're hyped to be bringing back Dia de Los Deftones this year. We take a ton of pride in curating it; it's a chance for us to put forth and showcase some artists that we love and respect, and putting on an amazing day of music and culture for our fans. We're excited to see everyone again out at Petco in November."
Tickets are set to go on sale this Friday, August 5th at 10 AM.
