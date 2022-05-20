.

Dio's Holy Diver Remixed and Expanded For Ronnie's 80th Birthday

Keavin Wiggins | 05-20-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Dio Super Deluxe package promo
Super Deluxe package promo

Rhino have announced that they will be celebrating Ronnie James Dio's 80th Birthday with special super deluxe reissue of Dio's 1983 debut album, "Holy Diver", on July 8th.

The super deluxe edition will be a 4-CD collection will include two versions of the album. The first is a new mix of the album made by Joe Barresi (Tool, Queens of the Stone Age, Slipknot). He used the original analog tapes to remix all nine tracks on the album.

The collection will also comes with a newly remastered version of the original 1983 mix. The Super Deluxe Edition also features unreleased live performances and outtakes, along with a selection of rarities from the era.

To preview the special release, Rhino has shared Joe Barresi's newly remixed version of the album's title track "Holy Diver". Joe's remix of the full album will be also be released as a 2 LP set on clear vinyl on July 18th. Stream the remix below:

Related Stories
Dio's Holy Diver Remixed and Expanded For Ronnie's 80th Birthday

Michael Schenker Group Tribute Dio With A King Is Gone

Official Ronnie James Dio Documentary Premiere Announced

Ronnie James Dio Documentary Coming This Year

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Upset Over Dio Era Song Leak 2021 In Review

News > Dio

advertisement
Day In Rock

Queen and Adam Lambert To Open Queen's Platinum Jubilee Concert- Def Leppard Fire It Up- Asking Alexandria and Within Temptation- more

Pearl Jam Cancel Shows After Member Catches Covid- Whitesnake Look Back At 'Here I Go Again'- Riot Fest Full Album Sets- more

Arcade Fire Score Top Selling Album In The U.S.- Jerry Lee Lewis Leads Country Music Hall Of Fame Class Of 2022- more

Journey 'Let It Rain' With New Single- Ghost and Mastodon North American Tour-Falling In Reverse and Papa Roach Tour- more

advertisement
Reviews

Live: Bruce Cockburn In Phoenix

On The Record: Electric Light Orchestra Audiophile Edition

Box Sets: Popul Vuh

Caught In The Act: Winger and Bullet Boys Live In Illinois

John Waite - Anything

Latest News

Queen and Adam Lambert To Open Queen's Platinum Jubilee Concert

Def Leppard Fire It Up With New Single

Asking Alexandria and Within Temptation Share Faded Out Video

Dio's Holy Diver Remixed and Expanded For Ronnie's 80th Birthday

ZZ Top Release Raw Tube Snake Bobbie Video

Chicago Releases First New Music in 8 Years If This Is Goodbye

Metallica Rock Sad But True In Brazil

Singled Out: Valerian Sun's The Burnout