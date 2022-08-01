Dirty Heads Share 'Heavy Water' Featuring Common Kings

Album art

Dirty Heads have released a music video for their new track "Heavy Water", which features a guest appearance from the band Common Kings and comes from their upcoming album, "Midnight Control" (Out August 26th).



Frontman Jared Watson had this to say about the new track, "'Heavy Water' is a song about empowerment. Being in the water constantly from a young age, we know the power of the ocean - there is nothing more powerful or uncontrollable.

"'Heavy water' is a metaphor for life because when life throws something at you that's unforeseen and uncontrollable, you will be ready for it and not let it overtake you.

"YOU are the heavy water and mother f*ers better get out of your way because you are on a mission, and nothing is stopping you. Either way, you got this." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Dirty Heads Cover Joe Walsh's 'Life's Been Good'

Dirty Heads Release 'Super Moon' Video

Dirty Heads Release Crowdsourced Music Video For 'Visions'

Dirty Heads Talk Latest Single 'Celebrate'

Dirty Heads Music and Merch

News > Dirty Heads