Dirty Heads Share 'Heavy Water' Featuring Common Kings

Dirty Heads have released a music video for their new track "Heavy Water", which features a guest appearance from the band Common Kings and comes from their upcoming album, "Midnight Control" (Out August 26th).
Frontman Jared Watson had this to say about the new track, "'Heavy Water' is a song about empowerment. Being in the water constantly from a young age, we know the power of the ocean - there is nothing more powerful or uncontrollable.
"'Heavy water' is a metaphor for life because when life throws something at you that's unforeseen and uncontrollable, you will be ready for it and not let it overtake you.
"YOU are the heavy water and mother f*ers better get out of your way because you are on a mission, and nothing is stopping you. Either way, you got this." Watch the video below:
Dirty Heads Cover Joe Walsh's 'Life's Been Good'
Dirty Heads Release 'Super Moon' Video
Dirty Heads Release Crowdsourced Music Video For 'Visions'
Dirty Heads Talk Latest Single 'Celebrate'
Metallica Share Backstage Video With Stranger Things Star- Bullet For My Valentine Stream New Song 'No More Tears To Cry'- more
Bullet For My Valentine Stream New Song 'No More Tears To Cry'- Tarja's Outlanders Recruit Megadeth Icon Marty Friedman For New Song- more
Sammy Hagar and The Circle Reveal 'Crazy Times' Video- John 5 Shares Video For New David Lee Roth Song- more
Lamb Of God Unleash Omens Video- Imagine Dragons Expand Night Visions- Stabbing Westward's Hall Battling Throat Cancer- more
David Lee Roth Releases New Song About Van Halen- Former Megadeth Stars Announce Kings of Thrash Mega Years Tour- more
Chuck Wright - Chuck Wright's Sheltering Sky
Metallica Tops Lollapalooza 2022 Day One
On The Record: Brian May - Another World
Caught In The Act: The Tubes Live In Chicago
Live: Festival d'ete de Quebec Day 11: A Whole Lotta Soul - Rage Against The Machine, Alexisonfire, more
Metallica Share Backstage Video With Stranger Things Star
Tyler Hubbard Delivering New Music With Dancin' In The Country
Black Sabbath Legend Tony Iommi Opens 2022 Commonwealth Games
Oceans Share 'LIVING=DYING' Video To Celebrate EP Release
David Bowie World Fan Convention Coming To U.S. In 2023
The Offspring's Todd Morse Shares 'Everything Fun (Is Bad For Me)'
Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Buddy Guy Lead Backroads Blues Festival Tour
Dirty Heads Share 'Heavy Water' Featuring Common Kings