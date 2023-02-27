Dirty Heads Announce EP Series With 'Rescue Me' Video

Midnight Control cover art

Dirty Heads have released a video for their new single "Rescue Me" to announcing the first of 3 EPs that they will be issuing this year, "Midnight Control Sessions: Night 2", which is due April 14th.

Frontman Jared Watson had this to say about the track, "This song is about the spirit of California and the influence she's had on us as human beings. The beach, the desert, and the mountains, all available within the same day, waiting with open arms to feed your soul."

"Midnight Control Sessions: Night 2" will include 4-tracks and will feature unreleased songs, remixes and special guests. It is the first set of EPs they will be releasing with songs written and recorded during the Dirty Heads' Midnight Control era.

The "Rescue Me" music video was directed by Watson and Jay Teegardin and features "surf, sand and images that evoke the spirit of California", according to the announcement. Watch it below:

