.

Disturbed Return With 'Hey You' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 07-14-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Disturbed Single art
Single art

Disturbed have released a music video for their brand new single "Hey You". The song is the first new music from the band's since their 2018 album, "Evolution".

Frontman David Draiman had this to say about the song Josiahx directed video, "it's a wake up call. We've become our own worst enemies. Civil discourse has become the exception instead of the norm. People have lost themselves in outrage addiction."

The band have also shared the news that they releasing a new album later this year. Fans can catch them at several music festivals this summer and fall. Watch the video and see the dates below:

July 16 - Upheaval Festival - Grand Rapids, MI
July 17 - Inkcarceration Festival - Mansfield, OH
August 10 - Musikfest - Bethlehem, PA
August 19 - Iowa State Fair - Des Moines, IA
August 20 - Illinois State Fair - Springfield, IL
September 11 - Blue Ridge Rock Festival - Alton, VA
September 15 - OC Bikefest - Ocean City, MD
September 22 - 99.7 The Blitz's Great Summer Smokeout - Columbus, OH
September 24 - 101.1 WRIF's Riff Fest - Detroit, MI

Related Stories
Disturbed Return With 'Hey You' Video

Slipknot, Disturbed, Staind Lead Rockville Livestream Lineup

Metallica, Disturbed, NIN Lead Welcome To Rockville Lineup

Disturbed Cancel Their The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour

Disturbed Cover Sting's 'If I Ever Lose My Faith In You' 2020 In Review

News > Disturbed

advertisement
Day In Rock

Disturbed Return With 'Hey You' Video- Alice Cooper Reuniting With Kane Roberts- Pearl Jam- Megadeth's David Ellefson Returns- more

Bruce Springsteen US Tour- Five Finger Death Punch Team With Iron Maiden- Def Leppard Become Hard Rock Billionaires- more

Ronnie James Dio Wrote 'Holy Diver' For Black Sabbath- Nita Strauss Apparently Leaves Alice Cooper Band- Journey- more

David Lee Roth Shares New Song 'Pointing At The Moon'- Armor For Sleep Release First New Song In 15 Years- more

Carlos Santana Postpones More Dates To 'Recuperate Fully'- Iron Maiden Forced To Cancel Concert Due To Dangerous Weather- more

advertisement
Reviews

Sites and Sounds: Sixthman Cruises Roundup

Caught In The Act: Blues On The Fox Festival- Buddy Guy and more

On The Record: Creedence Clearwater Revival

Caught In The Act: Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire Live In Ill

Box Sets: Dio - Holy Diver (Super Deluxe Edition)

Latest News

Disturbed Return With 'Hey You' Video

Pearl Jam To Play SiriusXM's Small Stage Concert

Crossfaith Announce First North American Tour In 7 Years

Pistols At Dawn Premiere 'Fly' Video

Vance Joys Shares In Our Own Sweet Time Sessions

Alice Cooper Reuniting With Kane Roberts On Fall Tour

David Bowie's Landmark 1972 UK TV Performance Of Starman Streaming

Metallica Rock 'Creeping Death' At Download Germany