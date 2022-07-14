Disturbed have released a music video for their brand new single "Hey You". The song is the first new music from the band's since their 2018 album, "Evolution".
Frontman David Draiman had this to say about the song Josiahx directed video, "it's a wake up call. We've become our own worst enemies. Civil discourse has become the exception instead of the norm. People have lost themselves in outrage addiction."
The band have also shared the news that they releasing a new album later this year. Fans can catch them at several music festivals this summer and fall. Watch the video and see the dates below:
July 16 - Upheaval Festival - Grand Rapids, MI
July 17 - Inkcarceration Festival - Mansfield, OH
August 10 - Musikfest - Bethlehem, PA
August 19 - Iowa State Fair - Des Moines, IA
August 20 - Illinois State Fair - Springfield, IL
September 11 - Blue Ridge Rock Festival - Alton, VA
September 15 - OC Bikefest - Ocean City, MD
September 22 - 99.7 The Blitz's Great Summer Smokeout - Columbus, OH
September 24 - 101.1 WRIF's Riff Fest - Detroit, MI
Slipknot, Disturbed, Staind Lead Rockville Livestream Lineup
Metallica, Disturbed, NIN Lead Welcome To Rockville Lineup
Disturbed Cancel Their The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour
Disturbed Cover Sting's 'If I Ever Lose My Faith In You' 2020 In Review
Disturbed Return With 'Hey You' Video- Alice Cooper Reuniting With Kane Roberts- Pearl Jam- Megadeth's David Ellefson Returns- more
Bruce Springsteen US Tour- Five Finger Death Punch Team With Iron Maiden- Def Leppard Become Hard Rock Billionaires- more
Ronnie James Dio Wrote 'Holy Diver' For Black Sabbath- Nita Strauss Apparently Leaves Alice Cooper Band- Journey- more
David Lee Roth Shares New Song 'Pointing At The Moon'- Armor For Sleep Release First New Song In 15 Years- more
Carlos Santana Postpones More Dates To 'Recuperate Fully'- Iron Maiden Forced To Cancel Concert Due To Dangerous Weather- more
Sites and Sounds: Sixthman Cruises Roundup
Caught In The Act: Blues On The Fox Festival- Buddy Guy and more
On The Record: Creedence Clearwater Revival
Caught In The Act: Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire Live In Ill
Box Sets: Dio - Holy Diver (Super Deluxe Edition)
Disturbed Return With 'Hey You' Video
Pearl Jam To Play SiriusXM's Small Stage Concert
Crossfaith Announce First North American Tour In 7 Years
Pistols At Dawn Premiere 'Fly' Video
Vance Joys Shares In Our Own Sweet Time Sessions
Alice Cooper Reuniting With Kane Roberts On Fall Tour
David Bowie's Landmark 1972 UK TV Performance Of Starman Streaming
Metallica Rock 'Creeping Death' At Download Germany