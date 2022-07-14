Disturbed Return With 'Hey You' Video

Disturbed have released a music video for their brand new single "Hey You". The song is the first new music from the band's since their 2018 album, "Evolution".

Frontman David Draiman had this to say about the song Josiahx directed video, "it's a wake up call. We've become our own worst enemies. Civil discourse has become the exception instead of the norm. People have lost themselves in outrage addiction."

The band have also shared the news that they releasing a new album later this year. Fans can catch them at several music festivals this summer and fall. Watch the video and see the dates below:

July 16 - Upheaval Festival - Grand Rapids, MI

July 17 - Inkcarceration Festival - Mansfield, OH

August 10 - Musikfest - Bethlehem, PA

August 19 - Iowa State Fair - Des Moines, IA

August 20 - Illinois State Fair - Springfield, IL

September 11 - Blue Ridge Rock Festival - Alton, VA

September 15 - OC Bikefest - Ocean City, MD

September 22 - 99.7 The Blitz's Great Summer Smokeout - Columbus, OH

September 24 - 101.1 WRIF's Riff Fest - Detroit, MI

