Disturbed's David Draiman Opens Up About Depression and Addiction Struggles

Video still

Disturbed frontman David Draiman opened up to fans at their recent concert in Milwaukee, sharing about his struggles with addition and depression while introducing their 2018 track "A Reason To Fight".

Draiman discussed the deeper meaning of the song during their performance at the Fiserv Forum stage and revealed that he himself almost joined his late friends Chester Bennington, Chris Cornell and Scott Weiland.

According to Metal Hammer, David share, "A reason to fight - we all need one. The demons that are known as addiction and depression are very, very real. They are diseases no different than cancer. You can't see depression. You can't see addiction. It festers inside. It metastasizes, takes over your body and mind, your soul. And I don't know about you, but I'm tired of losing everybody I love to depression and addiction. Every single band member on this stage has dealt with those feelings, with those demons. And I miss the friends that we've lost. I miss Chester, I miss Scott, I miss Chris.

"And if I can be completely honest with you, a couple months ago, I almost joined them. Addiction and depression can happen to anyone ladies and gentlemen. No one is immune from it no matter how beautiful their life may look from the outside. No matter how blessed they may seem. It's out of our control. Now, by a show of hands how many of you have dealt with the demons of addiction and depression yourself or know someone that has? Keep 'em up. Now take a look around this arena. As you can see my friends, you are not alone." Watch video of the performance and read the Metal Hammer report here.

