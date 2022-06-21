.

Dokken and George Lynch Reunion Part Of KISS Kruise XI

Bruce Henne | 06-21-2022

KISS Event poster
Event poster

(hennemusic) KISS have announced the lineup for KISS Kruise XI. Fans can join the band and their guests aboard the Norwegian Jewel when it travels from Los Angeles to Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada, Mexico over two periods: week 1 takes place from October 24-29, and week 2 runs October 29-November 3.

Both KISS Kruise XI adventures will feature very special live shows from KISS, including an unmasked pool deck performance for all members of the KISS Navy and a masked electric show inside the ship's intimate Stardust Theater.

Week 1 will include performances by Dokken (featuring a long-awaited reunion with founding guitarist George Lynch), Warrant, L.A. Guns, Bruce Kulick, All Hands on Deck Super Jam featuring Lita Ford & Friends, George Lynch and the Electric Freedom, Heart by Heart, The Big Deal, and Baron.

Find out which artists will appear on week 2 and get more event details here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

