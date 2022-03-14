Don Broco Forced To Postpone North American Tour

Don Broco have announced that they have been forced to postpon their planned North American spring tour "due to a personal family circumstance."
They will set to kick off the trek, with support from The Plot In You and The Color 8, early next month. The band shared this message about the change in plans, "To our dear North American fans, we are so sorry to inform you that we are having postpone our upcoming tour of the USA and Canada.
"Unfortunately due to a personal family circumstance we cannot carry out the tour at this time. We are currently working to reschedule the dates, and will announce them as soon as we can.
"We were so looking forward to coming to play for you and are deeply sorry for any inconvenience caused by us having to reschedule. More news as soon as we have it.
"If you wish to apply for a refund at this time they will be available from the point of purchase. Alternatively your tickets will be valid for the rescheduled dates should you wish to hold them."
