Don Broco Launching North American Tour

Don Broco have announced that they will be launching a North American tour this spring in support of their UK chart topping album, "Amazing Things."
The tour is set to kick off on April 8th in Baltimore, MD, and will wrap up on May 21st in Daytona Beach, FL with an appearance at this year's Welcome to Rockville festival.
The U.S. and Canada trek will feature support from special guests The Plot In You, The Color 8, as well as Phem from April 8th through 27th, and Ryan Oakes April 29th through May 20th. See the dates below:
April 8 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
April 9 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Asbury Park
April 10 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place
April 12 - Albany, NY - Empire Live - Albany
April 13 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House
April 15 - Millvale, PA - Mr. Small's Theatre
April 16 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom & Tavern
April 17 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall
April 19 - Chicago, IL - Metro Chicago
April 20 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
April 22 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre
April 23 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex - Grand Room
April 25 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile
April 26 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
April 27 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
April 29 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone Berkeley
April 30 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House Record Store
May 1 - Los Angeles, CA - Mayan Theatre
May 3 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile
May 5 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live
May 6 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room & Garage
May 7 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
May 9 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum Tampa
May 10 - Atlanta, GA - Heaven at The Masquerade
May 11 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle
May 13 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts
May 14 - New York, NY - The Studio at Webster Hall
May 15 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
May 17 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27
May 18 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground - Charlotte
May 20 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live
May 21 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville 2022
Don Broco Deliver 'Bruce Willis' Video
Don Broco Recruit All-Star Guests For New Track 'Action'
Don Broco Release 'Come Out To LA' Video
Slash Confident Guns N' Roses Will Release New Album- Aerosmith's Recently Discovered 1971 Recordings Set For Wide Release- more
Rush Expanding 'Moving Pictures'- Slash Launches '4' With Full Album Performance- Eddie Vedder Streams New Album- Metallica- more
Eddie Vedder In Conversation with Springsteen- Corey Taylor- Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon Plan Song Together- Tool- more
Eddie Vedder Fires Back In Motley Crue Feud- Mammoth WVH 'Epiphany' Video- Slash Talks Burying The Hatchet With Axl Rose- more
Caught In The Act: Eddie Vedder Live In Chicago
Root 66: The Whitmore Sisters - Ghost Stories
Hot In The City: Allman Family Revival- Bruce Dickinson- Buddy Guy- More
Sites and Sounds: Kraken Music Fest