Don Broco Launching North American Tour

Tour poster

Don Broco have announced that they will be launching a North American tour this spring in support of their UK chart topping album, "Amazing Things."

The tour is set to kick off on April 8th in Baltimore, MD, and will wrap up on May 21st in Daytona Beach, FL with an appearance at this year's Welcome to Rockville festival.

The U.S. and Canada trek will feature support from special guests The Plot In You, The Color 8, as well as Phem from April 8th through 27th, and Ryan Oakes April 29th through May 20th. See the dates below:

April 8 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

April 9 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Asbury Park

April 10 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

April 12 - Albany, NY - Empire Live - Albany

April 13 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

April 15 - Millvale, PA - Mr. Small's Theatre

April 16 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom & Tavern

April 17 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall

April 19 - Chicago, IL - Metro Chicago

April 20 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

April 22 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

April 23 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex - Grand Room

April 25 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

April 26 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

April 27 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

April 29 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone Berkeley

April 30 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House Record Store

May 1 - Los Angeles, CA - Mayan Theatre

May 3 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile

May 5 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live

May 6 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room & Garage

May 7 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

May 9 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum Tampa

May 10 - Atlanta, GA - Heaven at The Masquerade

May 11 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

May 13 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

May 14 - New York, NY - The Studio at Webster Hall

May 15 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

May 17 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27

May 18 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground - Charlotte

May 20 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

May 21 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville 2022

