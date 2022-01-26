Dream Theater Premiere 'Transcending Time' Video

Prog rocker Dream Theater have released a music video for their song "Transcending Time". The track comes from their latest album "A View From The Top Of The World."
"Transcending Time" is the fourth video that has been released from the band's latest album and is another CGI creation by their long-time collaborator Wayne Joyner.
The video comes as the band prepared to kick off their rescheduled Top Of The World Tour of North America that will launch on February 2nd in Mesa, AZ. See the dates and watch the new video below:
Feb 2nd - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Arts Center
Feb 4th - El Cajon, CA - The Magnolia
Feb 5th - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater
Feb 6th - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
Feb 8th - Seattle, WA - Showare Center
Feb 10th - Salt Lake City, UT - Mavericks Center
Feb 12th - Denver, CO - Paramount Theater
Feb 15th - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theater
Feb 16th - Cincinnati, OH - Icon
Feb 18th - Minneapolis, MN - State Theater
Feb 19th - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life
Feb 20th - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre
Feb 22nd - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
Feb 23rd - Akron, OH - Goodyear Theater
Feb 25th - Boston, MA - Wang Theater at Boch Center
Feb 26th - Quebec, QC - Grand Theatre de Quebec
Feb 27th - Ottawa, ON - National Arts Center
Mar 1st - Montreal, QC - Place Bell
Mar 2nd - Toronto, ON - Meridian Hall
Mar 4th - New York, NY - Beacon Theater
Mar 5th - Wallingford, CT - Oakdale Theater
Mar 6th - Washington, DC - Warner Theater
Mar 8th - Philadelphia, PA - The Met
Mar 9th - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie
Mar 11th - Raleigh, NC - Raleigh Memorial Auditorium
Mar 12th - Atlanta, GA - Roxy
Mar 13th - Nashville, TN - The Opry
Mar 15th - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando
Mar 16th - St. Petersburg, FL - Mahaffey Theater
Mar 18th - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center
Mar 19th - Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory
Mar 21st - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater
Dream Theater Share Rescheduled Top Of The World Tour Dates
Dream Theater Premiere 'Awaken The Master' Video
Dream Theater Announce New Album 'A View From The Top Of The World'
Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Heading West With Piano Tour
Eddie Van Halen Stayed Connected With Valerie Bertinelli- Shinedown Premiere 'Planet Zero' Title Track- Green Day- more
When We Were Young Festival Adds Third Date- A Skylit Drive Reunite And Announce First Reunion Performance- Iron Maiden- more
Sammy Hagar And The Circle Announce Crazy Times Tour- Kid Rock Tour To Feature Foreigner, Grand Funk Railroad, and Jason Bonham- more
A Day To Remember Team Up With Blink-182's Mark Hoppus- Thomas Rhett To Bring The Bar To You With New Tour- Switchfoot- more
Road Trip: Daytona Beach - Beyond the Sand, Part 1
MorleyView Blue Oyster Cult Legend Albert Bouchard
The Blues: Ladies Edition -Joanne Shaw Taylor, Sue Foley and more
Get To Know... Get to Know: Loveland Duren Explain 'The Memphis Thing'