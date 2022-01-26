Dream Theater Premiere 'Transcending Time' Video

Prog rocker Dream Theater have released a music video for their song "Transcending Time". The track comes from their latest album "A View From The Top Of The World."

"Transcending Time" is the fourth video that has been released from the band's latest album and is another CGI creation by their long-time collaborator Wayne Joyner.



The video comes as the band prepared to kick off their rescheduled Top Of The World Tour of North America that will launch on February 2nd in Mesa, AZ. See the dates and watch the new video below:

Feb 2nd - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Arts Center

Feb 4th - El Cajon, CA - The Magnolia

Feb 5th - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater

Feb 6th - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

Feb 8th - Seattle, WA - Showare Center

Feb 10th - Salt Lake City, UT - Mavericks Center

Feb 12th - Denver, CO - Paramount Theater

Feb 15th - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theater

Feb 16th - Cincinnati, OH - Icon

Feb 18th - Minneapolis, MN - State Theater

Feb 19th - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life

Feb 20th - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre

Feb 22nd - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

Feb 23rd - Akron, OH - Goodyear Theater

Feb 25th - Boston, MA - Wang Theater at Boch Center

Feb 26th - Quebec, QC - Grand Theatre de Quebec

Feb 27th - Ottawa, ON - National Arts Center

Mar 1st - Montreal, QC - Place Bell

Mar 2nd - Toronto, ON - Meridian Hall

Mar 4th - New York, NY - Beacon Theater

Mar 5th - Wallingford, CT - Oakdale Theater

Mar 6th - Washington, DC - Warner Theater

Mar 8th - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

Mar 9th - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie

Mar 11th - Raleigh, NC - Raleigh Memorial Auditorium

Mar 12th - Atlanta, GA - Roxy

Mar 13th - Nashville, TN - The Opry

Mar 15th - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando

Mar 16th - St. Petersburg, FL - Mahaffey Theater

Mar 18th - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

Mar 19th - Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory

Mar 21st - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater

