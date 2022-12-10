Duff McKagan Joined Eddie Vedder For Pretenders Classic (2022 In Review)

Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

(hennemusic) Duff McKagan Joined Eddie Vedder For Pretenders Classic was a top 22 story from Feb. 2022: Guns N' Roses/Velvet Revolver icon Duff McKagan joined Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder for a version of the Pretenders classic, "Precious", during a February 21 show at Benaroya Hall in Seattle, WA and fan filmed video has been shared online.

The tune - which appeared on the Pretenders' self-titled 1979 debut - saw McKagan take the stage for his second guest appearance at a show in his hometown in two weeks, following a February 9 jam at the Paramount Theatre with Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators for a version of the Guns N' Roses track, "Nightrain."

"Congratulations to @eddievedder for one hell of a record," shared McKagan on Instagram after the concert. "This show ..that band @chadsmithofficial @thisiswatt @pluralone_official @chrischaneybass and @thegingerman222 !!! So good."

The first of two nights in Seattle are part of Vedder's brief US tour this month to promote his new album, "Earthling." The Pearl Jam rocker recently postponed a pair of concerts on the trek following a COVID-19 outbreak in his touring party; they were promptly rescheduled, with an event at the YouTube Theater on Los Angeles set for February 25, and a San Diego stop at The Magnolia now set to close the series on February 27. Watch the jam with Duff here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

