Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon Share Alt Version Of 'Bad Habits'

Single art

Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon have released their alternate version of "Bad Habits," after the big response the received from performing the track together at the BRIT Awards last week.

The song was a hit for Sheeran and he decided to change things up at the awards show by having Bring Me The Horizon perform it with him. Ed had this to say about the new version, "I really enjoyed the show last week and I think people will really like the new version. Excited to get it out x"

Bring Me The Horizon's Oli Sykes added, "From receiving the email asking whether we'd like to open the brits with Ed Sheeran to us chatting and bouncing ideas to rehearsing and then performing and now releasing, this has needless to say been pretty mental.

"But we are all about pushing the boundaries of our own and other genres, so this felt like the perfect challenge." Watch the visualizer below:

