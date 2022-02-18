Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon Share Alt Version Of 'Bad Habits'

Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon have released their alternate version of "Bad Habits," after the big response the received from performing the track together at the BRIT Awards last week.
The song was a hit for Sheeran and he decided to change things up at the awards show by having Bring Me The Horizon perform it with him. Ed had this to say about the new version, "I really enjoyed the show last week and I think people will really like the new version. Excited to get it out x"
Bring Me The Horizon's Oli Sykes added, "From receiving the email asking whether we'd like to open the brits with Ed Sheeran to us chatting and bouncing ideas to rehearsing and then performing and now releasing, this has needless to say been pretty mental.
"But we are all about pushing the boundaries of our own and other genres, so this felt like the perfect challenge." Watch the visualizer below:
Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon Plan Song Together
Ed Sheeran's 'Shape Of You' First Song With Over 3 Billion Streams
Elton John And Ed Sheeran Team Up For 'Merry Christmas'
Ed Sheeran Giving Fans First Listen To New Album
Motley Crue and Def Leppard Expand Stadium Tour- Dave Grohl To Release Metal Album- Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon- more
Journey Releasing New Album Called 'Freedom'- U2 Releasing Limited Edition 40th Anniversary A Celebration EP- more
Foo Fighters Go Metal With March Of The Insane- Eddie Vedder Postpones Tour Dates Due To Covid- KISS- more
Foo Fighters Expand North American Tour- Sammy Hagar Debuts New Song- Jason Aldean Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour- more'
Caught In The Act: Sheila E and The E-Train Live in Chicago
Beth Hart - A Tribute to Led Zeppelin
Caught In The Act: Eddie Vedder Live In Chicago
Root 66: The Whitmore Sisters - Ghost Stories