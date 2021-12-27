Ed Sheeran's 'Shape Of You' First Song With Over 3 Billion Streams

Ed Sheeran made music history last week after his blockbuster single "Shape of You," became the very first song to receive over 3 Billion streams on Spotify.
The track was the lead single from his Sheeran's 2017 album, "Divide", which has also been certified 5 times Platinum by the RIAA for sales of 5 million copies in the U.S. The single has received a Diamond award for sales over 10 million copies.
The music streaming service shared a video message from Ed celebrating the milestone. He revealed that the song, "wasn't really meant to make the album.
"But when I finished making the song, Ben Cook, from my label, said it had to be a single - but I wanted 'Castle on the Hill' to be the single. We put both songs out at once and...I was wrong.
"Here we are with 'Shape of You' at 3 Billion." Check out the video message here.
