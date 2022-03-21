Edgar Winter Recruits Keb Mo For Johnny Winter Tribute

(Noble) Quarto Valley Records have released "Lone Star Blues" , the third single off the upcoming new album "Brother Johnny," an all-star tribute to Johnny Winter organized by his brother Edgar Winter. Listen to the single HERE.



"Lone Star Blues" features Edgar Winter and Keb' Mo', a perfect pairing for this personal and biographical song Edgar penned especially for this tribute. Edgar's gritty singing and Keb's impeccable guitar works to transport the listener to a small smoky backroom club and the lonesome dirt road that leads there.



"I don't think this album would be complete without at least one, heartfelt, personal tribute from me to my brother--in the form of a song," Edgar wrote in the album's liner notes. "So I wrote this about something I know Johnny felt deep in his heart...The idea of being a star yet feeling all alone...

and then the perfect title, 'Lone Star Blues' came to me" which as a native Texan carries a double meaning.



"When it came to a special guest artist for this one, there was one and only one person I wanted to do it, and that is Keb' Mo'. Keb' Mo' is a real blues man who feels it heart and soul. He has his own unique style that is absolutely perfect for this song." Stream the song below:

Related Stories

Joe Bonamassa Helps Edgar Winter Tribute Brother Johnny With 'Mean Town Blues'

Edgar Winter Leads All-Star Tribute To Brother Johnny

Metallica Share 'Frankenstein' Jam For Halloween

News > Edgar Winter