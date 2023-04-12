Emo Nite Features On CBS Mornings

Video still

(Big Picture Media) CBS Mornings delivered an piece highlighting Emo Nite, the iconic monthly party started by two friends (T.J. Petracca and Morgan Freed) that brings together people who share the love of emo music from the 90's, 2000's, and today.

Filmed at Emo Nite's 9 year anniversary party this past December, the segment shares how Emo Nite has turned into a full blown phenomenon, its impact on the scene and their work with highlighting both established and emerging artists.

The segment features interviews from Demi Lovato, MOD SUN and Landon Barker as they dive into what emo means to them and how it feels to be a part of this huge resurgence in emo music. Watch it here.

