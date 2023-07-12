Eve To Adam Celebrating 10th Anniversary Of 'Locked And Reloaded'

Album art

(OMG) Florida hard rockers Eve To Adam have signed with THC: Music and announced the release of a 10 year anniversary reissue of their 2013 Michael "Elvis" Baskette produced and mixed LP Locked and Loaded, titled Locked and Reloaded. It will be available in stores on CD and also digital on 10/13, with an LP release to follow in early 2024, via THC: MUSIC and Amplified Distribution. Locked and Reloaded will feature brand new artwork, as well as remastered versions of all 11 tracks on the original release of the LP, plus 2 remastered bonus tracks, "Calling My Name" and "Victory", which were both B-sides recorded and written in the same period as Locked and Loaded.

Originally released in 2013, Locked and Loaded yielded the Top 40 Active Rock hits "Straitjacket Supermodel", and "Locked and Loaded", as well as the aptly titled Top 15 single, "Immortal", which has over 5 million plays on Spotify, with the Locked and Loaded album racking up well over 10 million plays across digital platforms.

"Immortal" was also the official theme song for WWE Backlash in 2014 and was used by the New Jersey Devils during their 2013 Stanley Cup Run, as well as being the official theme song for the 2014 Stanley Cup winning Pittsburgh Penguins. The track was also featured in multiple Major League Baseball postseason telecasts, as well as placements in NFL, Nascar, and ESPN broadcasts. It was also featured in the hit video game "Rock Band".

Formed in Florida in 1997, with Vocalist Taki Sassaris being the one constant, Eve To Adam relocated to New York City, which became the band's hub for years to come, before returning to Florida. ETA has long been regarded as one of the hardest working independent Rock bands in the US, releasing 6 full length albums, 1 EP, and multiple singles through a storied 25 year + career. From their debut, 2001's Auburn Slip, through a barrage of fan favorite follow-ups including Queens to Eden, Banquet For A Starving Dog, and their most recent LP, 2019's Ithaca (which saw the band once again team up with Michael "Elvis" Baskette), spawning multiple Top 40 and Top 15 Active Rock songs, as well as 3 different singles that reached the Top 40 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock charts.

In addition to decades of hit Rock singles, since their formation, Eve To Adam has built a reputation as a formidable touring act, in addition to hundreds upon hundreds of headlining shows and festivals and across the US, including appearances at Rock Fest, WJRR Earthday Birthday, Taste of Madison, Rock on The Range, Carolina Rebellion, Rocklahoma, and more. They have also played full national support tours with a long list including Daughtry, Creed, Motley Crue, Scorpions, Halestorm, In This Moment, Queensryche, Escape The Fate, as well as one-off shows and festivals with Aerosmith, Cheap Trick, Tesla, and many more.

In 2019 after a US tour with QUEENSRYCHE, (like most of us) the band's momentum was completely devastated by the Covid pandemic, and they spent the last 4 years regrouping, writing and recording material for their upcoming studio album, the long-awaited follow-up to 2019's Ithaca, with plans to hit the road again in 2024.

