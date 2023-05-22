Extreme Add Euro and UK Leg To Thicker Than Blood Tour

Tour poster

(SRO) Multi-platinum hard rock icons Extreme are gearing up to perform for audiences across the globe pegged to the June 9 release of their much-anticipated album SIX via earMUSIC. Their headlining "Thicker Than Blood" world tour kicks off in the US on August 2, followed by stops in Australia and Japan in September and has already sold-out dates in cities including Detroit, Hampton Beach, Tokyo and Yokohama.

Today (5/22), the iconic Boston quartet-Gary Cherone (vocals), Nuno Bettencourt, Pat Badger (bass), and Kevin Figueiredo (drums)-have announced an additional jaunt beginning November 27 in Newcastle, UK and wrapping December 16 in Milan, IT. Special guests Living Colour (who will also be supporting EXTREME on their U.S. and Australian shows) will appear on the UK leg and The Last Internationale will appear across Europe. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, May 26 at 9:00 A.M. BST. VIP Soundcheck upgrades will also be available for purchase.



Extreme have remained one of rock's most unpredictable, undeniable, and unbreakable groups, having sold 10 million records, topped the Billboard Hot 100 at #1, packed major venues on multiple continents, memorably performed at the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert in London, and they regularly average over 5 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Extreme's new album, SIX has seen unprecedented success following the release of three evocative hit singles and videos: "Rise," "Banshee" and "#Rebel." Pre-order SIX now at: https://officialextreme.lnk.to/SIXWE

EXTREME - "THICKER THAN BLOOD" GLOBAL Tour Dates

6/2 Sao Paul, BR - Best of Blues and Rock Festival

8/2 Portland, ME - State Theatre #

8/3 Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom # **SOLD OUT**

8/5 Boston, MA - Roadrunner #

8/6 Huntington, NY - The Paramount #

8/8 Reading, PA - Santander Performing Arts Center #

8/10 Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom #

8/11 Hartford, CT - Webster Theater #

8/12 Glenside, PA - Keswick Theater #

8/14 Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall # **SOLD OUT**

8/15 Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater #

8/17 Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live #

8/18 Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre #

8/19 Cedar Rapids, IA - The Paramount #

8/21 Denver, CO - The Ogden #

8/22 Albuquerque, NM - Revel Entertainment Center #

8/24 Anaheim, CA - House of Blues #

8/25 Reno, NV - Silver Legacy Resort Casino #

8/26 San Francisco, CA - The Regency #

8/28 Portland, OR - TBD #

8/29 Seattle, WA - The Showbox #

9/6 Perth, AU - Regal Theatre #

9/8 Adelaide, AU - Hindley Street Music Hall #

9/10 Melbourne, AU - Forum #

9/12 Sydney, AU - Enmore Theatre #

9/13 Brisbane, AU - Fortitude Music Hall #

9/17 Sendai, JP - Sendai Gigs

9/19 Yokohama, JP - KT Zepp Yokohama **SOLD OUT**

9/21 Tokyo, JP - Hitomi Memorial Hall **SOLD OUT**

9/22 Tokyo, JP - Hitomi Memorial Hall

9/25 Nagoya, JP - Shimin Kaikan Hall

9/26 Osaka, JP - Zepp Namba

11/27 Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall #

11/28 Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy #

11/30 Manchester, UK - O2 Academy #

12/1 Wolverhampton, UK - Civic Hall #

12/3 Bristol, UK - O2 Academy #

12/4 London, UK - O2 Forum #

12/8 Pratteln, CH - Z7 Konzertfabrik *

12/10 Berlin, DE - Huxleys *

12/11 Cologne, DE - Live Music Hall *

12/12 Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg Max *

12/14 Antwerp, BE - Trix *

12/16 Milan, IT - Alcatraz *

# with Living Colour

* with The Last Internationale

