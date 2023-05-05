(SRO) Extreme have been forced to cancel their scheduled performance at M3 Rock Festival in Columbia, MD on Saturday, May 6 after guitarist Nuno Bettencourt suffered a knee injury, resulting in his inability to perform this weekend.
Bettencourt shares, "I am seriously bummed out that Extreme are unable to perform for everyone at M3 Rock Festival as we've been looking forward to the festival for several months. We apologize for the inconvenience to fans attending the festival. I can't wait to get back on the stage once I'm all mended up."
The band will continue to appear as scheduled for all upcoming dates; their next show is June 2 at Best of Blues & Rock Festival in Sao Paulo, BR alongside Tom Morello. EXTREME will promote their much-anticipated new album SIX (due June 9 via earMUSIC) on the "Thicker Than Blood" headlining global tour with dates in North America (8/2-29) and Australia (9/6-13) with Living Colour, and Japan (9/17-26).
Steven Adler, Styx, Extreme and Lita Ford To Rock M3 Rock Festival This Weekend
Extreme Release Two New Songs And Announce 2023 Tour
Extreme Share 'Rise' Video To Announce New Album 'Six'
Singled Out: Red Rot's Near Disaster
Extreme Cancel Festival Appearance Due To Injury- Def Leppard Orchestra Video For 'Hysteria'- Smashing Pumpkins- Depeche Mode- more
Live Nation Announce $25 ALL-IN Concert Tickets- Bring Me The Horizon 'LosT' With New Single and Video- more
Luke Bryan Releases New Song 'But I Got A Beer In My Hand'- Tyler Hubbard Releases Six-Song Amazon EP- Carrie Underwood- more
Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Fastest Song to Reach 1 Billion Streams- Ed Sheeran Visual Album Premiere- Big Time Rush Move Album Release Up- more
Stephen Stills - Live at Berkeley 1971
Sites and Sounds: Schellraiser Music Festival
Cinco de Mayo: Have A Fantastico Fiesta With These Items
Sites and Sounds: Daytona Beach is Rockville!
Extreme Cancel M3 Rock Festival Appearance Due To Injury
Ghost Win Swedish Grammis Award For 'Impera'
Bruce Springsteen Streams 'Badlands' Lyric Video
Peter Gabriel Marks Full Moon With 'Four Kinds Of Horses'
Midtown 'Pump It Up' With Elvis Costello Cover
Duran Duran FUTURE PAST Radio Launched On SiriusXM
Queen Rock Vintage 'Under Pressure' Performances On The Greatest Live
Robert Jon & The Wreck Share 'Bring Me Back Home Again' Video