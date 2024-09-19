Extreme Share 'Save Me' Video

Extreme have premiered a music video for their new single "Save Me", which is the ninth visual from the band's latest studio album, "Six", that arrived last June. Atom Splitter sent over these details:

Directed by SIMPLEXITY PICTURES who have done all the SIX music videos this far ... the dynamic duo, guitarist Nuno Bettencourt and Rene Rigal. "This video was shot with a very claustrophobic feel to show the raw emotion of the heavy subject matter of the song," says Bettencourt.

"It was important to shoot like this to create a lack of oxygen in black void as if 'we' are the voices in your heads... in our own heads, to visually put across the psychological battle of whispers and screams we have all dealt with in coping with life's challenges"

Gary Cherone's schizophrenic vocal in the verses is the dark narrator in our heads taunting and pushing us to a dangerous edge: "Save me from myself / save me from this hell..." is our voice that is screaming in our heads but often painfully silent on the outside.

Nuno further explains, "The viewer sometimes can't tell where one face ends and the other begins. Like we are small pieces of a human jigsaw puzzle... with one rule... that we will never see the full finished puzzle." Of our full selves.

Reaching a crescendo with Nuno's stinging solo, the video ultimately ends in a dark place, but as Nuno and Gary intended...it is a song of hope...in a dark reality.

"YOU ARE NOT ALONE. There is always someone to call when all seems hopeless."

