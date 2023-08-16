.

Extreme Share New Single 'Small Town Beautiful'

Bruce Henne | 08-16-2023

Extreme News Album art August 16, 2023

(hennemusic) Extreme has released "Small Town Beautiful" as the new single from their album "Six." The song follows "Rise", "Banshee", "Rebel" and "Other Side Of The Rainbow" as the latest track from the Boston band's sixth studio set, which was issued in June.

"Six" was produced by guitarist Nuno Bettencourt and recorded in his home studio; the set marks the group's first new full record in 15 years.

Extreme is currently supporting the project by playing shows on the US leg of the 2023 Thicker Than Blood Tour. Stream the new single "Small Town Beautiful" here.

