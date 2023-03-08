Falling In Reverse Announce The Popular Monstour

(Atom Splitter) Falling In Reverse have just announced their Summer 2023 headline tour plans. The band will embark on "The Popular Monstour," with special guests Ice Nine Kills.

Special guests on select dates include Underoath, Spiritbox, Slaughter To Prevail, Crown The Empire, and Catch Your Breath, making for a thrilling night of hard rock in each city the tour hits!

Various pre-sales are underway beginning today, March 7, at 2pm ET, and run through Thursday, March 9 at 10am ET. The general on-sale is set for Friday, March 10 at 10am local time.

Falling In Reverse recently shared the video for the new explosive track "Watch The World Burn." Watch it below. The song is another epic anthem that finds frontman Ronnie Radke laying his lyrical cards up on the table while his vocal style escalates from a rhythmic cadence to an earth-shaking howl. It's already tallied 80 million global streams.

6/26 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum*

6/27 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union LIVE!*

6/29 - Hershey, PA - Giant Center*

6/30 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview**

7/2 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion**

7/3 - Baltimore, MD - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena**

7/5 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center***

7/6 - Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena***

7/8 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Alliant Energy PowerHouse****

7/9 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center****

7/11 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre****

7/12 - Council Bluffs, IA - Westfair Amphitheatre****

7/14 - Cadott, WI - Rock Fest+

7/15 - Grand Rapids, MI - Upheaval Festival+

7/17 - Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena**

7/18 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Zoo Amphitheatre**

7/22 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels*****

7/24 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino*****

7/26 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center*****

7/27 - Idaho Falls, ID - Mountain America Center*****

7/29 - Sacramento, CA - Heart Health Park*****

7/30 - Redding, CA - Redding Civic Lawn*****

* w/ Slaughter To Prevail + Catch Your Breath

** w/ Slaughter To Prevail + Crown The Empire

***With Underoath + Crown The Empire

****With Underoath + Catch Your Breath

*****With Spiritbox + Catch Your Breath

+ Falling In Reverse festival appearance

