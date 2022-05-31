.

Falling In Reverse Premiere 'Voices In My Head' Video

Michael Angulia | 05-31-2022

Falling In Reverse Cover art
Cover art

Falling In Reverse have shared the video for their brand new single "Voices in My Head." The song follows "Zombified," which recently ascended to No. 1 on the active rock radio charts.

Both tracks will live on the band's forthcoming Neon Zombie EP. For the track, frontman Ronnie Radke had a very specific and clear vision for the video, saying:

"I wanted to capture what it's like battling with your your past, present, and future perception of self, and the voices in everyone's head hindering them from their full potential." Watch the video below:

News > Falling In Reverse

