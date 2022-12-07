Papa Roach and Falling In Reverse Add New Leg To Rockzilla Tour

Tour poster

Papa Roach and Falling In Reverse have announced a brand new leg of their successful Rockzilla coheadlining tour, that will also feature Hollywood Undead and Escape The Fate.

The new round of dates will be visiting 21 cities across the U.S. early next year and is set to launch on February 1st in Rochester, New York at the Main Street Armory.

"The first round of the Rockzilla Tour was such a great time, that we had to keep the party going," shares Papa Roach front man Jacoby Shaddix. "We can't wait to be back on the road with these talented bands and share an evening of non-stop rock with even more friends around the US and Canada."

Rockzilla Tour with Falling in Reverse and Special Guest Hollywood Undead

2/1 - Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory

2/2 - Hamiton, ON - FirstOntario Centre

2/4 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

2/5 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

2/7 - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center Arena

2/8 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

2/10 - Johnstown, PA - 1st Summit Arena

2/11 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Special Events Center

2/13 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre

2/14 - Kalamazoo, MI - Wings Event Center

2/16 - Wichita, KS - Hartman Arena

2/18 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

2/19 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

2/21 - Rio Rancho, NM - Rio Rancho Events Center

2/22 - Colorado Springs, CO - Broadmoor World Arena

2/24 - Missoula, MT - Adams Center

2/27 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Centre

2/28 - Calgary, AB - Big Four

3/2 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre

3/3 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum

3/5 - Seattle, WA - Angel of the Winds Arena

Related Stories

Papa Roach Deliver 'No Apologies' With New Video

Falling In Reverse and Papa Roach Team For Rockzilla Summer Tour

Papa Roach Announce 'Ego Trip' Album And Share New Single

Papa Roach 'Stand Up' With New Anthem

Papa Roach Music and Merch

News > Papa Roach