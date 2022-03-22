First Mark Tremonti Sings Sinatra Video Released

Mark Tremonti (Alter Bridge, Creed and Tremonti) has shared a video for his take on the classic "I've Got You Under My Skin" to celebrate the announcement of his new album, "Tremonti Sings Sinatra."

As the name suggests, the album features the acclaimed guitarist singing classic songs by Frank Sinatra, backed by surviving members of Frank Sinatra's orchestra.

The album is being released as part of a new charity initiative created by Tremonti called Take A Chance For Charity. Proceeds from the album - scheduled for release on May 27th - will go to support NDSS and the work they do to advocate for and support individuals with Down syndrome and their families.

Mark and his family were blessed to welcome their first daughter Stella last March - who was born with Down syndrome - and the idea for the project was born.

"For years, I've loved singing along to Frank's songs," Mark explains. "One night, I found an old video of him performing 'The Song Is You' from 1944. It made me want to dive into his vocal approach. I was all in and I wanted to do something with it. When we found out about our daughter Stella's Down syndrome diagnosis, the stars aligned. My obsession with Sinatra had its reason. Frank Sinatra raised more than a billion dollars for charity and that is a fact I wish the public the public knew more about. Beneath his cool and calm persona, he had a big heart. Doing this charity in his name was another way the stars had aligned. I decided to do this record to raise funds for families and individuals with Down syndrome. This project is the start of a new purpose that I will have for the rest of my life."

Mark Tremonti has come together with surviving members of Frank Sinatra's orchestra, creating new takes on some of the classics and some deeper cuts from Frank's catalog. From the opening horns and piano of "I've Got You Under My Skin" to final vocal outro of "All Or Nothing At All," Mark Tremonti showcases the signature vocal approach and exemplary musicianship that made Sinatra's work timeless. To see his vision through, Mark reached out to Frank Sinatra's musical director Mike Smith who collected as many remaining members as possible of Frank's touring band to record the music for Tremonti Sings Sinatra. Popular standards like "I've Got The World On A String," "My Way" and "That's Life" find new life in the hands of these incredible musicians. Mark Tremonti - known for his guitar work that has won him countless accolades - leaves the instrument behind and just sings on the 14-track album. The artwork on the album cover is an original painting that Tremonti created especially for this project.

See the tracklisting and watch the video below:

1. I've Got You Under My Skin

2. I've Got The World On A String

3. I Fall In Love Too Easily

4. Wave

5. Fly Me To The Moon

6. Nancy (With The Laughing Face)

7. My Way

8. You Make Me Feel So Young

9. Luck Be A Lady

10. That's Life

11. Come Fly With Me

12. In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning

13. The Song Is You

14. All Or Nothing At All

