Mark Tremonti Confirms Alter Bridge's New Album Plans

Tour poster

(hennemusic) Alter Bridge guitarist Mark Tremonti has revealed the band's plans for their forthcoming studio album, during an interview with the 97.7 QLZ Springfield, IL.

The rocker confirmed the group's seventh record will be titled "Pawns & Kings", that the set was produced by longtime associate Michael Baskette, and it will be released on October 14 via Napalm Records.

The Florida band recently announced dates for a fall 2022 European tour in support of the project; set to begin in Hamburg, Germany on November 1, the series will see Alter Bridge joined by Halestorm and Mammoth WVH. Read more here.

