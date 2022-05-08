.

Mark Tremonti Confirms Alter Bridge's New Album Plans

Bruce Henne | 05-07-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Alter Bridge Tour poster
Tour poster

(hennemusic) Alter Bridge guitarist Mark Tremonti has revealed the band's plans for their forthcoming studio album, during an interview with the 97.7 QLZ Springfield, IL.

The rocker confirmed the group's seventh record will be titled "Pawns & Kings", that the set was produced by longtime associate Michael Baskette, and it will be released on October 14 via Napalm Records.

The Florida band recently announced dates for a fall 2022 European tour in support of the project; set to begin in Hamburg, Germany on November 1, the series will see Alter Bridge joined by Halestorm and Mammoth WVH. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories
Mark Tremonti Confirms Alter Bridge's New Album Plans

Alter Bridge, Halestorm and Mammoth WVH Announce Tour

First Mark Tremonti Sings Sinatra Video Released

Wolfgang Van Halen Learned Entire Live Set On Eve Of Tour

Tremonti Announces New Album 'Marching In Time'

News > Alter Bridge

advertisement
Day In Rock

Halestorm Back From The Dead- ZZ Top's Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers Given Hard Rock Makeover- Iron Maiden- more

Country Music Icon Mickey Gilley Dead At 86- Rock Hall Boss Talks Judas Priest, Dolly Parton Inductions- KISS- more

Rolling Stones Share Previously Unreleased 1977 Recordings- Arcade Fire World Tour- A Day To Remember- more

Sammy Hagar And The Circle Releasing New Album- Slash 'April Fool' Video- Ill Nino Reunite With Marc Rizzo- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: Journey And Toto Rock Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Tulsa's Big Music Year

Caught In The Act: Buddy Guy and Ronnie Baker Brooks

Mother's Day Gift Ideas

Still at Work: Men at Work's Colin Hay on Tour Behind New Solo Album

Latest News

Trivium's Heafy Shares 'Kagutsuchi' Video From Ibaraki Project

Steve Earle Shares Cover Of 'Mr Bojangles'

Dawes Share Epic New Song Someone Else's Cafe - Doomscroller Tries to Relax

The Juliana Theory Celebrate EP Release With Less Talk Visualizer

Halestorm Back From The Dead With New Album and Tours

Kreator Premiere Midnight Sun Video

Eddie Vedder's Ukulele Songs Reissued On Vinyl

ZZ Top's Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers Given Hard Rock Makeover