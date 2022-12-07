Fit For A King Announce The Hell We Create Tour

Tour poster

Fit For A King have announced that they will be launching a brand new North American headline trek called The Hell We Create Tour early next year.

The winter tour will be kicking off on February 16tg in Tempe, AZ at The Marquee and will wrap up on March 19th in Dallas, TX at Amplified Live, with tickets going on sale to the general public this Friday, December 9th at 10 am local time.

They are launching the tour to promote their new album "The Hell We Create", which arrived in late October and they have recruited Northlane, Alpha Wolf, and Kingdom of Giants to support them on the run. See the dates below:

2/16 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

2/17 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

2/18 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco Theater

2/19 - Sacramento, CA- Ace of Spades

2/21 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

2/22 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

2/23 - Denver, CO - Summit

2/24 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

2/25 - Minneapolis, MN - The Lyric at Skyway Theatre

2/26 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

2/28 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's

3/01 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation

3/02 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall

3/03 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

3/04 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda

3/05 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

3/07 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

3/08 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

3/10 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

3/11- Worcester, MA - The Palladium

3/12 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

3/14 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)

3/15 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

3/17 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

3/18 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

3/19 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live

