.

Fit For A King Announce The Hell We Create Tour

Keavin Wiggins | December 06, 2022

Fit For A King Announce The Hell We Create Tour
Tour poster

Fit For A King have announced that they will be launching a brand new North American headline trek called The Hell We Create Tour early next year.

The winter tour will be kicking off on February 16tg in Tempe, AZ at The Marquee and will wrap up on March 19th in Dallas, TX at Amplified Live, with tickets going on sale to the general public this Friday, December 9th at 10 am local time.

They are launching the tour to promote their new album "The Hell We Create", which arrived in late October and they have recruited Northlane, Alpha Wolf, and Kingdom of Giants to support them on the run. See the dates below:

2/16 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee
2/17 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
2/18 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco Theater
2/19 - Sacramento, CA- Ace of Spades
2/21 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
2/22 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
2/23 - Denver, CO - Summit
2/24 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater
2/25 - Minneapolis, MN - The Lyric at Skyway Theatre
2/26 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
2/28 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's
3/01 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation
3/02 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall
3/03 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
3/04 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda
3/05 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
3/07 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre
3/08 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
3/10 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
3/11- Worcester, MA - The Palladium
3/12 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA
3/14 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)
3/15 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
3/17 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
3/18 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
3/19 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live

Related Stories


Fit For A King Announce The Hell We Create Tour

Fit For A King Recruit Jonathan Vigil For 'Times Like These'

Fit For A King Release 'Falling Through The Sky' Video

Fit For A King Share 'End (The Other Side)' Video

Fit For A King Working On Their New Album

Fit For A King Music and Merch

News > Fit For A King

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article
advertisement
Day In Rock

Metallica Warn Fans About Crypto Scams- Slipknot Expanding Knotfest To Another Country Next Year- Collective Soul- more

Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce North American and European Tour Dates- Metallica's James Hetfield Explains '72 Seasons'- more

Axl Rose Addresses Mic Throwing Incident- Dolly Parton Covering Stones, Skynyrd, Prince On Her Rock Album- more

Vinnie Paul's Estate Reacts To Pantera Reunion- Guns N' Roses Fan Allegedly Injured By Microphone Thrown By Axl Rose- more

advertisement
Reviews

Passport: DOGO du Togo

World Cup Have You Craving Qatar? Here Are Doha Highlights In Photos

Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition Part 1 - Bowie- Beatles- Allman- More

Spoiler NYC - Banned in 38 States

Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers

Latest News

Metallica Warn Fans About Crypto Scams

Slipknot Expanding Knotfest To Another Country Next Year

Collective Soul Announce New Year's Livestream

Motionless In White Forced To Cancel Performance Due To Chris Cerulli Illness

Pandora Reveal Rock Artists To Watch 2023

Papa Roach and Falling In Reverse Add New Leg To Rockzilla Tour

Queensryche Recruit Marty Friedman And Trauma For Spring Tour

Bush, Jerry Cantrell, Candlebox and Silversun Pickups Tour