Five Finger Death Punch Deliver New Song 'Times Like These'

Five Finger Death Punch has released a brand new single called "Times Like These". The track comes from the band's forthcoming album, "Afterlife".
"Times Like These" arrives after the band has broken the record for most consecutive No. 1's on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Chart after their previous single, and album title track gave the band's their 13th No. 1 hit on the platform.
The new record is set to be released on August 19th and features the previously released title track, new single "Times Like These", as well as "IOU" and "Welcome To The Circus". Stream the new track below:
