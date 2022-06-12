Five Finger Death Punch Share New Song And Set Chart Record

Promo photo

Five Finger Death Punch have shared a lyric video for their brand new single "Welcome To The Circus", as they celebrate setting the record for the most consecutive No. 1s on the Billboard's Mainstream Rock chart.

The new track comes from the band's forthcoming album, "Afterlife", which is set to hit stores on August 19th. The title track just earned the band their 13th No. 1 single at rock radio.

The song officially appears at the top of the Mediabase and Billboard charts, dated June 6, 2022, according to an announcement from the band. Watch the lyric video for the new single below:

