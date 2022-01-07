Five Finger Death Punch Celebrate Ivan's Birthday With 'The Tragic Truth' Video

Album cover art

Five Finger Death Punch celebrated frontman Ivan Moody's 42nd birthday by released their official music video for the song "The Tragic Truth".

The song was originally released in 2011 as an iTunes bonus track for their album "American Capitalist" and was later included on their "A Decade Of Destruction - Volume 2" collection.

The band had this to say, "We wrote 'The Tragic Truth' in 2011 for the 'American Capitalist' album, but it simply wasn't finished by the manufacturing deadline. Since the song was very important to us, we didn't want to wait and hold it until the following album, so it was added as a bonus track to the digital edition. Consequently, it never really got the attention we intended for it and a lot of our fans are not even aware of its existence.

"It's been a conversation for years to somehow circle back to this song, and we felt right now, on Ivan's birthday, and two months from his fourth sober anniversary it is probably as good of an occasion as it can be to release this music video; as it is a visual journal of our story... The battle with addiction... the pain... the chaos ... life and even death. A celebration of a victory, Ivan's rebirth into a new life. It is also a message for those who are battling addiction right now: you are more than your addiction, and you are never alone. Seek help, fight back, it's never too late... Ivan came back from the dead, literally. He was so far gone, if he can do it - you can do it. Let this be a testament to that.

"So, with that said, Happy birthday, Ivan! Congratulations on your new lease on life. And thank YOU to all the fans who stood by us all these years, supported us, supported him, and have been the catalyst of his recovery." Watch the video below:

