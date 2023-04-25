Five Finger Death Punch have explained the reason why they pulled out of a concert with Metallica on April 29th at the Johan Cruijf Arena in Amsterdam.
Metallica revealed on Monday that they have recruits Nightwish frontwoman Floor Jansen to take over for Five Finger Death Wish "due to unforeseen circumstances".
5FDP explained in a separate post that they pulled out due to frontman Ivan Moody's continued recovery from a recent surgery. They shared, "As many of you know, Ivan recently had surgery to correct an acute hernia injury.
"The recovery proved more challenging than initially thought and on the advice of his doctors, Ivan and Five Finger Death Punch will not be able to perform the show in Amsterdam with Metallica. 5FDP will perform ALL subsequent scheduled dates. See you in Paris!"
Five Finger Death Punch Replaced At Metallica's M72 World Tour Stop
Five Finger Death Punch Announce Headline Euro Dates
Five Finger Death Punch 'A Little Bit Off' With New Lyric Video
Five Finger Death Punch Celebrate Afterlife With 'Times Like These' Video
More Five Finger Death Punch News
Five Finger Death Punch's Ivan Moody Recovering From Surgery- Def Leppard To Rock Sturgis- Metallica- Motionless In White- more
David Lee Roth Shares Van Halen's Acoustic Performance Of Panama- U2 Residency Dates- Accept's Philip Shouse Collapsed- Motley Crue- more
Metallica Top UK Charts For First Time In 15 Years- Iron Maiden Announce New Tour Dates- Pink Floyd Stream Video Replay Of Solar Eclipse Event- more
Sites and Sounds: The Lake of the Ozarks is Ready to Rock!
Sites and Sounds: Alpine Helen Songwriters Festival
Caught In The Act: Puddle of Mudd Live 2023
Record Store Day Is on the Way!
Sites and Sounds: George Jones Tribute Concert
Sammy Hagar And Son Andrew Appear In Family Legacy Docuseries
All Time Low Announce The Sound Of Letting Go On Tour
Dolly Parton Talks Rock Album and More On GMA
Corey Taylor Gives Away a 'Haunted Hang' with a Fan at Inkcarceration Festival
Finger Eleven Return With First New Song In Seven Years 'Together Right'
Randy Holden Announces First Show Since 2019
Tash Sultana Announce North American Tour
Spiritual Front Share Video For First Song From The Smiths Tribute Album