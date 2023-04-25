Five Finger Death Punch's Ivan Moody Recovering From Surgery

Social media capture

Five Finger Death Punch have explained the reason why they pulled out of a concert with Metallica on April 29th at the Johan Cruijf Arena in Amsterdam.

Metallica revealed on Monday that they have recruits Nightwish frontwoman Floor Jansen to take over for Five Finger Death Wish "due to unforeseen circumstances".

5FDP explained in a separate post that they pulled out due to frontman Ivan Moody's continued recovery from a recent surgery. They shared, "As many of you know, Ivan recently had surgery to correct an acute hernia injury.

"The recovery proved more challenging than initially thought and on the advice of his doctors, Ivan and Five Finger Death Punch will not be able to perform the show in Amsterdam with Metallica. 5FDP will perform ALL subsequent scheduled dates. See you in Paris!"

