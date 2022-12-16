Flogging Molly's Salty Dog Cruise 2023 Announced

Cruise poster

(Big Hassle Media) Flogging Molly and Sixthman have announced the next sailing of Flogging Molly's Salty Dog Cruise, sailing November 8 - 13, 2023 from Miami, FL to Harvest Caye, Belize and Costa Maya, Mexico (new ports for this event) aboard Norwegian Pearl.

Sixthman is celebrating the season with special holiday pricing through December 31 on selected 2023 cruises. Guests can secure a cabin on one of Sixthman's Fall 2023 events - including Flogging Molly's Salty Dog Cruise - with just a $100 per person down payment, regardless of cabin type, exclusively through online booking. This offer only applies for the ARB payment method and cannot be used for Sixthman's monthly payment plan. In addition, qualified guests can reserve cabins on a number of Sixthman's Spring 2023 sailings with 0% APR Financing through leading Buy Now, Pay Later solution, Uplift. Qualified guests will pay 0% interest for the full cost of the cabin, which can be paid off even past the event. To apply for this deal, guests must contact Sixthman Guest Services at 1-877-SIXTHMAN.

The seventh voyage of Flogging Molly's Salty Dog Cruise will feature an extra day at sea to new ports with nonstop live music from morning to night, across several stages and settings throughout the ship, highlighted by two unique shows from Flogging Molly and performances by a hand-picked selection of special guests to be announced. The first 400 cabins to book will get to enjoy an exclusive live acoustic performance from the host. In addition, the stacked schedule of events offers a variety of activities and opportunities for Salty Dog Cruisers to interact with some of their favorite artists, including whiskey & wine tastings, Family Feud: Band vs. Crew, instrument lessons, swag swap, onboard pro-skaters and tattoo artists, dirty bingo, a belly flop contest, flip cup, and more.

"Ahoy shipmates," says Flogging Molly vocalist Dave King, "Dave here from Flogging Molly inviting you to join us on our Salty Dog Cruise! As always the ship will be stocked with great bands - and above all, great friends - so come one and all for good times and merriment, leave your troubles ashore, and whether it's your first or your seventh, come enjoy the fair seas on the Salty Dog Cruise '23. Until then, shipmates - take care and see you soon! Love, Flogging Molly."

Beyond the onboard experience, cruisers will have the chance to explore and enjoy the serene beach on the private island of Harvest Caye, Belize, and the local culture and crystal blue waters in Costa Maya, Mexico. Please note: Shore excursions will not be available until 4-6 weeks prior to sailing. Cruisers will be able to book an excursion upon receipt of their official booking number.

The luxurious Norwegian Pearl will provide everything needed to make Flogging Molly's Salty Dog Cruise the most rocking cruise vacation ever, with fully stocked open bars at (almost) every corner, tasty dining options, the Pool Deck (with multiple hot tubs), the Pearl Club Casino, Mandara Spa, Body Waves Fitness Center, Sports Court, and much more. Find more details here.

