Foo Fighters Member Reportedly Rushed To The Hospital

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters canceled a scheduled December 12 performance at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after a band member was reportedly rushed to a Chicago, IL hospital while the band were en route to the event.
According to a report by the Middle East media outlet The National, the group flew by private plane from Los Angeles to Chicago, where they would then board an Etihad Airways flight direct to Abu Dhabi.
Concert promoter John Lickrish received the news of the group's situation at 2.30am UAE time (4:30 pm Chicago time) on Friday. "It was the band's management telling me that once the plane landed a member of the band had to be rushed to a hospital in Chicago," explained Lickrish. "My immediate reaction was to see if the person and the band were OK. Then the situation really hit me because the advance team from the Foo Fighters were already here in Abu Dhabi. The show was being set up, even the band's gear had arrived."
The promoter quickly began reaching out to management of other artists in an effort to secure an act on short notice for the post-race concert, and continued his search while updating ticket holders of the band's status on social media: "Due to unforeseen medical circumstances, The Foo Fighters will not be performing at the #AbuDhabiGP #Yasalam After-Race Concert on Sunday 12 December," while sharing a statement from the Foo Fighters: 'The band apologize for any inconvenience or disappointment caused by this unexpected turn of events.'"
The promoter later advised ticket holders that a pair of EDM stars - Martin Garrix and DJ Snake -would each perform at the post-race concert.
While the Foo Fighters have yet to officially share details about the situation on social media - including the status of the band member - the promoter felt the need to let fans know the last minute change was beyond the band's control.
"Believe me, getting the Foo Fighters has been a dream come true for me because I am a massive fan first and foremost. So, when we couldn't do the show it was a like a gut punch," added Lickrish. "But I just want people to know that they were coming. Their team was already here and it took a health emergency to cancel it. I wish the band very well, and I feel Garrix and DJ Snake will do a great show tonight." See the social media post here.
Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, The Strokes Lead Lollapalooza Chile Lineup
Foo Fighters Share Horror-Comedy Film Studio 666 'Sneak Peek'
Foo Fighters Announce North American Tour
Foo Fighters Earn Multiple Grammy Nominations
Guns N' Roses To Expand Use Your Illusion Albums Says Slash- Foo Fighters Member Reportedly Rushed To The Hospital- Led Zeppelin- more
Shinedown, The Pretty Reckless and Diamante Tour Coming- Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves American Tour- more
Metallica Launch Their Own Version Of Clue- Gary Clark Jr Announces Headline Dates Ahead Of Guns N' Roses Tour- Tim McGraw- more
Guns N' Roses Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates- Jack White Announces North American Tour- Led Zeppelin- more
Caught In The Act: Yngwie Malmsteen Live 2021
Holiday Gift Guide: More Stocking Stuffers
Caught In The Act: Kansas Rock Illinois
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers
Sites and Sounds: Shiprocked 2022