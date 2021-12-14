Foo Fighters Member Reportedly Rushed To The Hospital



(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters canceled a scheduled December 12 performance at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after a band member was reportedly rushed to a Chicago, IL hospital while the band were en route to the event.

According to a report by the Middle East media outlet The National, the group flew by private plane from Los Angeles to Chicago, where they would then board an Etihad Airways flight direct to Abu Dhabi.

Concert promoter John Lickrish received the news of the group's situation at 2.30am UAE time (4:30 pm Chicago time) on Friday. "It was the band's management telling me that once the plane landed a member of the band had to be rushed to a hospital in Chicago," explained Lickrish. "My immediate reaction was to see if the person and the band were OK. Then the situation really hit me because the advance team from the Foo Fighters were already here in Abu Dhabi. The show was being set up, even the band's gear had arrived."

The promoter quickly began reaching out to management of other artists in an effort to secure an act on short notice for the post-race concert, and continued his search while updating ticket holders of the band's status on social media: "Due to unforeseen medical circumstances, The Foo Fighters will not be performing at the #AbuDhabiGP #Yasalam After-Race Concert on Sunday 12 December," while sharing a statement from the Foo Fighters: 'The band apologize for any inconvenience or disappointment caused by this unexpected turn of events.'"

The promoter later advised ticket holders that a pair of EDM stars - Martin Garrix and DJ Snake -would each perform at the post-race concert.

While the Foo Fighters have yet to officially share details about the situation on social media - including the status of the band member - the promoter felt the need to let fans know the last minute change was beyond the band's control.

"Believe me, getting the Foo Fighters has been a dream come true for me because I am a massive fan first and foremost. So, when we couldn't do the show it was a like a gut punch," added Lickrish. "But I just want people to know that they were coming. Their team was already here and it took a health emergency to cancel it. I wish the band very well, and I feel Garrix and DJ Snake will do a great show tonight." See the social media post here.

