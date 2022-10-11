Foreigner Announce New Las Vegas Residency
Foreigner have announced that they will be returning to Las Vegas next year to launch a brand new residency show at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.
The new run of residency shows will be kicking off on March 24th, followed by shows on March 25th, 29th and 31st and April 1st, 5th, 7th and they will wrap up the series on April 8th.
Tickets are set to go on sale this Friday, October 14th at 10 a.m. PT. The Foreigner fan club pre-sale will launch on Tuesday, October 11th at 10 a.m. PT, followed by the Venetian Resort Grazie Rewards members pre-sale on Wednesday, October 12th at 10 a.m. PT. The pre-sales will end Thursday, October 13 at 10 p.m. PT.
Foreigner Announce New Las Vegas Residency
Foreigner Breaking the Band TV Special Premieres This Month
Foreigner In The Studio For Debut's 45th Anniversary
Foreigner And King Crimson Legend Ian McDonald Dead At 75
Kid Rock Tour To Feature Foreigner, Grand Funk Railroad, and Jason Bonham
Caught In The Act: Iron Maiden Fire Up Chicago
The Gaslight Anthem Live In Chicago
R.E.M. - Chronic Town (40th Anniversary)
Sites and Sounds: ZONA Music Festival
Wolfgang Should Play Eddie Van Halen Tribute Concert Says Satriani
Foreigner Announce New Las Vegas Residency
Cage Fight Reveal Video For Song Featuring The Late Trevor Strnad
Black Veil Brides Share 'The Mourning' EP Details
Queensryche Release 'Hold On' Video
INXS In The Studio For Kick's 35th Anniversary
Sator Premiere 'Brown Eyed Son' Video
Blur's Dave Rowntree Shares Devil's Island Video