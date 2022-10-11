Foreigner Announce New Las Vegas Residency

Residency poster

Foreigner have announced that they will be returning to Las Vegas next year to launch a brand new residency show at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

The new run of residency shows will be kicking off on March 24th, followed by shows on March 25th, 29th and 31st and April 1st, 5th, 7th and they will wrap up the series on April 8th.

Tickets are set to go on sale this Friday, October 14th at 10 a.m. PT. The Foreigner fan club pre-sale will launch on Tuesday, October 11th at 10 a.m. PT, followed by the Venetian Resort Grazie Rewards members pre-sale on Wednesday, October 12th at 10 a.m. PT. The pre-sales will end Thursday, October 13 at 10 p.m. PT.

