Former Byzantine Drummer Matt Wolfe Dead At 46

Social media capture

Byzantine shared the very sad news earlier this week that their former drummer Matt Wolfe had "passed away from a long battle with addiction." He was 46.

Wolfe appeared on five of the group's albums, including their 2004 debut, "The Fundamental Contempt", before he parted ways with the group in 2015.

They shared the news via social media, writing, "Matt was a phenomenal musician, songwriter and guitarist. Matt started playing drums only 8 months prior to joining BYZANTINE, quickly getting the band signed and performing on stages alongside some of his biggest idols in heavy metal.

"Matt loved the WV Mountaineers, the Green Bay Packers, loved animals and meeting new friends on the road. Matt's biggest love was his son Ethan and Ethan's two older sisters Kendall and CJ.

"Matt's unwavering support of the local music scene and bands he shared the stage with will forever ensure Matt is remembered fondly. Matt Wolfe was 46 years old. WE LOVE YOU WOLFE!"

Related Stories

News > Byzantine