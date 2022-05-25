Former Mnemic Frontman Guillaume Bideau Dead At 44

Social media capture

Former Mnemic and Scarve frontman Guillaume Bideau has died at the age of 44, according to social media tributes from his former bandmates. A cause of death has not been revealed.

Megadeth drummer Dirk Verbeuren, who performed with Bideau in Scarve, shared the following, "Guillaume, it's with a devastated heart that I write these words. I remember our first meeting in 1999 like it was yesterday. You came to see me at my little apartment in Nancy reaching out with a fake hand, which fell to the ground when I shook it, leaving me perplexed... You were without a doubt expecting a burst of laughter. Your omnipresent humor was contagious. Even when you got angry, you were damn funny. During the recording of Scarve's second album, you insisted that we all listen to Type O Negative's October Rust when going to bed, night after night, until Sylvain and I got fed up and decided to hide your CD-R... Only for you to pull out a second identical one the same evening.

"You were a brilliant, non-conformist, stubborn and tenacious artist. Beyond that, you were a true friend. You didn't hesitate to join me when I was reluctant to go on a long drive through France (we listened to the first Fantomas album on repeat). At my wedding in 2006, your presence and exuberant personality remain among my fondest memories. You didn't care what other people said. You did what you wanted and you lived your own way.

"I'm gonna miss you terribly, my friend... Rest in peace."

Guillaume's former Mnemic bandmate Mircea Gabriel Eftemie shared, "Words can not describe how I feel. I am devastated and extremely saddened by the passing of my friend and old band member, Guillaume Bideau.

"Everything we've experienced and laughed at together throughout the years, the crazy shenanigans, the parties, the fights, the travels, the struggle for success - are all the memories I will cherish forever. You where a unique character, a visionary and true artist with a big heart. You made us all laugh and you touched our lives with your music. I can not believe you are now gone...

"My thoughts go to his family, and the many friends all around the world.

"I will forever miss you.

"Rest in peace Guillaume."

Related Stories

News > Mnemic