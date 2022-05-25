Former Mnemic Frontman Guillaume Bideau Dead At 44

Former Mnemic and Scarve frontman Guillaume Bideau has died at the age of 44, according to social media tributes from his former bandmates. A cause of death has not been revealed.
Megadeth drummer Dirk Verbeuren, who performed with Bideau in Scarve, shared the following, "Guillaume, it's with a devastated heart that I write these words. I remember our first meeting in 1999 like it was yesterday. You came to see me at my little apartment in Nancy reaching out with a fake hand, which fell to the ground when I shook it, leaving me perplexed... You were without a doubt expecting a burst of laughter. Your omnipresent humor was contagious. Even when you got angry, you were damn funny. During the recording of Scarve's second album, you insisted that we all listen to Type O Negative's October Rust when going to bed, night after night, until Sylvain and I got fed up and decided to hide your CD-R... Only for you to pull out a second identical one the same evening.
"You were a brilliant, non-conformist, stubborn and tenacious artist. Beyond that, you were a true friend. You didn't hesitate to join me when I was reluctant to go on a long drive through France (we listened to the first Fantomas album on repeat). At my wedding in 2006, your presence and exuberant personality remain among my fondest memories. You didn't care what other people said. You did what you wanted and you lived your own way.
"I'm gonna miss you terribly, my friend... Rest in peace."
Guillaume's former Mnemic bandmate Mircea Gabriel Eftemie shared, "Words can not describe how I feel. I am devastated and extremely saddened by the passing of my friend and old band member, Guillaume Bideau.
"Everything we've experienced and laughed at together throughout the years, the crazy shenanigans, the parties, the fights, the travels, the struggle for success - are all the memories I will cherish forever. You where a unique character, a visionary and true artist with a big heart. You made us all laugh and you touched our lives with your music. I can not believe you are now gone...
"My thoughts go to his family, and the many friends all around the world.
"I will forever miss you.
"Rest in peace Guillaume."
Steven Tyler Enters Rehab- Bruce Springsteen World Tour- Stone Temple Pilots Pull Out Of Final Dates Of Halestorm Tour- more
Van Halen TV Specials Launching Reelz Summer Season- Def Leppard To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live- Evanescence New Lineup- more
Eric Clapton Postpones Tour Kick Off After Catching Covid- Evanescence Part Ways With Jen Majura- Sammy Hagar Rocks Led Zeppelin Classic- more
Queen and Adam Lambert To Open Queen's Platinum Jubilee Concert- Def Leppard Fire It Up- Asking Alexandria and Within Temptation- more
Hot In The City: Concert Season Heats Up In AZ
Root 66: Dale Watson, Graeme James, The Waymores, Brock Davis
Caught In The Act: John 5 Live In Illinois
Live: Bruce Cockburn In Phoenix
On The Record: Electric Light Orchestra Audiophile Edition
Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band Announce World Tour
Stone Temple Pilots Pull Out Of Final Dates Of Halestorm Tour
Former Mnemic Frontman Guillaume Bideau Dead At 44
The Airborne Toxic Event Go Retro With 'Faithless' Video
The Revivalists Announce Made In Muscle Shoals Vol. 2
Nile's Karl Sanders Gets Animated For 'The Sun Has Set on the Age of Man'
Beauty School Dropout, Mark Hoppus, Pete Wentz Launch Verswire With 'Assassin' Video
Singled Out: A Rising Force's Believe