Gary Clark Jr Announces Headline Dates Ahead Of Guns N' Roses Tour

Michael Angulia | 12-12-2021

US Tour poster

Gary Clark Jr. is looking ahead to a busy 2022. He just announced the initial dates for a U.S. tour that he will be launching early next year ahead of European dates with Guns N' Roses next summer.

The first run of U.S. dates will kick off on January 28th in Oklahoma City, OK at The Criterion and the last announced date is February 5th in Lake Charles, LA at the Golden Nugget Lake Charles.

Clark will be heading across the pond next summer to support Guns N' Roses for their European tour beginning on June 4th in Lisboa, Portugal at Passeio Maritimo. See all of the dates below:

US Tour Dates 2022


Jan 28 Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion
Jan 29 Tulsa OK Cain's Ballroom
Jan 30 Tulsa OK Cain's Ballroom
Jan 31 Wichita, KS Wave
Feb 02 San Antonio, TX Tobin Center For The Performing Arts
Feb 05 Lake Charles, LA Golden Nugget Lake Charles

Europe 2022 Dates With Guns N' Roses


Jun 04 Lisboa, Portugal Passeio Maritimo
Jun 07 Seville, Spain Benito Villamerin Stadium
Jun 15 Rogaland, Norway Forus Travbane (Forus Racecourse)
Jun 18 Prague, Czech Republic Letnany Airport
Jun 20 Warsaw, Poland PGE Narodowy
Jun 23 Groningen, Netherlands Stadspark Groningen
Jun 28 Dublin, Ireland Marlay Park
July 01 London, UK Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
July 02 London, UK Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
July 05 Glasgow, UK TRNSMT Festival (Glasgow Green)
July 08 Munich, Germany Munich Olympic Stadium
July 10 Milan, Italy San Siro Stadium
July 13 Vienna, Austria Ernst Happel Stadion Wien

