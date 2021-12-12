Gary Clark Jr Announces Headline Dates Ahead Of Guns N' Roses Tour

Gary Clark Jr. is looking ahead to a busy 2022. He just announced the initial dates for a U.S. tour that he will be launching early next year ahead of European dates with Guns N' Roses next summer.
The first run of U.S. dates will kick off on January 28th in Oklahoma City, OK at The Criterion and the last announced date is February 5th in Lake Charles, LA at the Golden Nugget Lake Charles.
Clark will be heading across the pond next summer to support Guns N' Roses for their European tour beginning on June 4th in Lisboa, Portugal at Passeio Maritimo. See all of the dates below:
