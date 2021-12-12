Gary Clark Jr Announces Headline Dates Ahead Of Guns N' Roses Tour

Gary Clark Jr. is looking ahead to a busy 2022. He just announced the initial dates for a U.S. tour that he will be launching early next year ahead of European dates with Guns N' Roses next summer.

The first run of U.S. dates will kick off on January 28th in Oklahoma City, OK at The Criterion and the last announced date is February 5th in Lake Charles, LA at the Golden Nugget Lake Charles.

Clark will be heading across the pond next summer to support Guns N' Roses for their European tour beginning on June 4th in Lisboa, Portugal at Passeio Maritimo. See all of the dates below:

US Tour Dates 2022

Europe 2022 Dates With Guns N' Roses

Jan 28 Oklahoma City, OK The CriterionJan 29 Tulsa OK Cain's BallroomJan 30 Tulsa OK Cain's BallroomJan 31 Wichita, KS WaveFeb 02 San Antonio, TX Tobin Center For The Performing ArtsFeb 05 Lake Charles, LA Golden Nugget Lake CharlesJun 04 Lisboa, Portugal Passeio MaritimoJun 07 Seville, Spain Benito Villamerin StadiumJun 15 Rogaland, Norway Forus Travbane (Forus Racecourse)Jun 18 Prague, Czech Republic Letnany AirportJun 20 Warsaw, Poland PGE NarodowyJun 23 Groningen, Netherlands Stadspark GroningenJun 28 Dublin, Ireland Marlay ParkJuly 01 London, UK Tottenham Hotspur StadiumJuly 02 London, UK Tottenham Hotspur StadiumJuly 05 Glasgow, UK TRNSMT Festival (Glasgow Green)July 08 Munich, Germany Munich Olympic StadiumJuly 10 Milan, Italy San Siro StadiumJuly 13 Vienna, Austria Ernst Happel Stadion Wien

