.

Gears Say 'Thanks For The Misery' With New Video

08-06-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Gears News Single art August 06, 2023
Single art

(CGZ) Florida rockers Gears - Trip Sixx [vocals], Jimmy Wooten [drums], and Josh Rout [bass] release their new single/video "Thanks For The Misery", which is a powerful and introspective song that captures the layers of emotions through the strength found in the guitar work that bleeds heartbreak, but in the deliberate beat of drum work, you realize the moment of self-reflection.

Lyrically the words dive deep, there is a clear expression found even in the beat, melody, and rhythm. The enabling tone of the vocals mirrors the emotional journey of healing and finding strength through burdensome struggles. You will find the undeniable message of release. "Thanks for the Misery" serves unequivocally as a metaphor for emotions gushing forth like an unlocked damn - a full torrent ride, and a hard rock anthem that pushes forward.

"Thanks for the Misery" is a heartfelt and introspective song that delves into the pain and aftermath of a broken relationship. The lyrics express a mix of hurt, frustration, and resilience, capturing the emotional journey of healing and self-reflection. The somber yet empowering tone of the song reflects the complex emotions associated with letting go and finding strength amidst heartbreak. Ultimately, it serves as a cathartic anthem for moving forward and embracing personal growth, while acknowledging the lessons learned from the past." - Tripp Sixx

Related Stories
Gears Say 'Thanks For The Misery' With New Video

Gears Premiere 'All Or Nothing' Video

Gears 'Fix What's Broken' With New Video

Singled Out: Gears' Lost Again

Gears Are 'Good Enough' With New Video

More Gears News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Wolfgang Van Halen Streams New Mammoth WVH Album- Motorhead Share Video of Lemmy Forever Tribute- Greta Van Fleet- more

Van Halen Doesn't Exist Anymore Says Wolfgang- Chino Moreno's Crosses Announce New Album With Invisible Hand Video- more

Reviews

Lollapalooza 2023 - Day One Report

Caught In The Act: Reverend Horton Heat and The Delta Bombers Rock Chicago

RockPile: Peter Frampton Super Audio CDs

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Lodge

Nothing But Thieves - Dead Club City

Latest News

Wolfgang Van Halen Streams New Mammoth WVH Album

Motorhead Share Video of Lemmy Forever Tribute From Wacken Festival

Greta Van Fleet Tops Rock Charts With 'Starcatcher'

Robert Jon & The Wreck Celebrate Album Release With 'Ride Into The Light' Video

The String Cheese Incident Reflect On Life's Journey With 'Eventually'

Brian Setzer Shares 'Black Leather Jacket'

Amon Amarth Deliver 'Heidrun' Video and 4-Track Digital Single

Queen Rock Classic Show Tune Big Spender On The Greatest Live