Singled Out: Gears' Lost Again

Miami rockers Gears have just released a brand new single and visualizer video called "Lost Again" and to celebrate Jimmy Wooten tells us about the track. Here is the story:
Lost Again" is just one of those songs that I think everyone can relate to. We have all been in that situation or those situations where it seems like we're reliving it over and over trying to find out where we've gone wrong and how we ended up, yet again, lost.
"We neurotically replay the whole scenario in our heads and for the life of us, we can not see exactly where it went bad and led us further into our current state.
"It's not all bad though. Having the ability to objectively search for a point or points where it began to go in the wrong direction should give us the knowledge and wisdom to have the ability to apply what each situation has taught us to be better in the future."'
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here
Gears Are 'Good Enough' With New Video
Gears Share 'Don't Want to Say Goodbye (Nunca Me Digas Adios)' Video
Gears Release 'Game' Lyric Video
Gears Ask 'So What?' With New Single
Pantera Add Reunion Tour Dates- Nita Strauss To Undergo Surgery- Five Finger Death Punch- Roger Daltrey Tributes Wilko Johnson- more
Journey's Jonathan Cain Reacts To Neal Schon's Lawsuit- Motley Crue Limited Edition Box Sets- Misfits Cancel New Year's Eve Show- more
Ozzy Shares 'Patient Number 9' Storyboard Video- Megadeth Celebrate Judas Priest's Rock Hall Induction- Iron Maiden 'Total Eclipse' Visualizer- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Dave Mason
On The Record: Night Crickets- Drowning Pool- Slinky Vagabond
The Blues: Rory Block- Crystal Shawanda- Jimmy Carpenter- More
On The Record: Tobias Berblinger - The Luckiest Hippie Alive
Nita Strauss To Undergo Surgery After Christmas
Five Finger Death Punch 'A Little Bit Off' With New Lyric Video
Currents Deliver Vengeance Visualizer
Bad Wolves Take On Christmas Classic 'Carol Of The Bells'
Oceans Premiere 'Hell is Where the Heart Is' Video
War Hippies Share Cover Of 'O Holy Night'
The Hu Receive UNESCO 'Artist For Peace' Designation
Singled Out: Gears' Lost Again