Singled Out: Gears' Lost Again

Miami rockers Gears have just released a brand new single and visualizer video called "Lost Again" and to celebrate Jimmy Wooten tells us about the track. Here is the story:

Lost Again" is just one of those songs that I think everyone can relate to. We have all been in that situation or those situations where it seems like we're reliving it over and over trying to find out where we've gone wrong and how we ended up, yet again, lost.

"We neurotically replay the whole scenario in our heads and for the life of us, we can not see exactly where it went bad and led us further into our current state.

"It's not all bad though. Having the ability to objectively search for a point or points where it began to go in the wrong direction should give us the knowledge and wisdom to have the ability to apply what each situation has taught us to be better in the future."'

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here

