Gears Premiere 'All Or Nothing' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 05-21-2023

Miami hard rockers Gears have released a music video for their brand new single, "All Or Nothing", which follows their previous single, "Fix What's Broken".

Tripp Sixx had this to say, "You push and you push trying to get to a point where the masses think you should be. For what? At the end of the day, you have to do you for you.

"I'm at a point in music and in life where I do what I want. I pushed through doubts and demons, worked on myself and built up that confidence, and said screw it.

"If you are waiting for your happiness to be brought to you, offered to you, or to come out of somebody else's mouth...take a seat because you will be waiting until you die!

"Happiness does not come in a store, you can't find it anywhere (except within yourself), and nobody but you can give or take it from you!"

