Gears Are 'Good Enough' With New Video

Gears have released a music video for their brand new single, "Good Enough", which was produced by Chris Dawson and Jimmy Beattie, with Dawson also engineering.
Tripp Sixx had this to say about the song, "Will we ever feel as if we're good enough? Is there even such a thing? So many of us struggle with depression, myself included and it can get so dark within our minds that we can't seem to find a way out. All we can do is remember that despair, it's a feeling in our minds and that the sun will rise.
I wrote "Good Enough" in hopes that it will find you, the listeners, the fighters, and the survivors. I feel you, I see you. I am you. You are not alone in this fight. There is help so long as you search for it, but it must begin with you." Watch the video below:
