Geddy Lee Goes Behind The Scenes of Murdoch Mysteries Guest Appearance

Video still from the EPK

Rush legend Geddy Lee turns actor. He guest stars in a new episode of the long-running period Canadian drama Murdoch Mysteries and Shaftesbury have a special EPK video for Lee's appearance in the episode.

We were sent the following details: "Geddy is set to appear in a pivotal episode airing March 21st at 8pm EST, acting alongside series stars Yannick Bisson & Helene Joy.

"The episode is chalk full of fun moments for Rush & Murdoch Mysteries enthusiasts alike, and eagle-eyed fans will be able to spot some references to the legendary band throughout the episode.



"Geddy plays Tom Sawyer, a carriage driver who escorts Detective Murdoch (Bisson) and an expecting Dr Julia Ogden (Joy) for a relaxing retreat in Muskoka. After a minor accident along the way, Geddy's character suggests the couple take shelter in a nearby cabin & is present for the most anticipated Murdoch event of the season!" Watch the EPK below:

Related Stories

Rush Share Classic 1981 'Limelight' Live Performance

Alex Lifeson Archives Auction To Feature Vintage Guitars And Rush Memorabilia

Rush Release YYZ Video From Moving Pictures 40th Anniversary Reissue

Rush Offshoot Envy Of None Premiere 'Look Inside' Video

News > Rush