Geddy Lee Goes Behind The Scenes of Murdoch Mysteries Guest Appearance

Keavin Wiggins | 03-20-2022

Rush Video still from the EPK
Video still from the EPK

Rush legend Geddy Lee turns actor. He guest stars in a new episode of the long-running period Canadian drama Murdoch Mysteries and Shaftesbury have a special EPK video for Lee's appearance in the episode.

We were sent the following details: "Geddy is set to appear in a pivotal episode airing March 21st at 8pm EST, acting alongside series stars Yannick Bisson & Helene Joy.

"The episode is chalk full of fun moments for Rush & Murdoch Mysteries enthusiasts alike, and eagle-eyed fans will be able to spot some references to the legendary band throughout the episode.

"Geddy plays Tom Sawyer, a carriage driver who escorts Detective Murdoch (Bisson) and an expecting Dr Julia Ogden (Joy) for a relaxing retreat in Muskoka. After a minor accident along the way, Geddy's character suggests the couple take shelter in a nearby cabin & is present for the most anticipated Murdoch event of the season!" Watch the EPK below:

