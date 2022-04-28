Gene Simmons Invites Ace Frehley To Perform With KISS On Farewell Tour

(hennemusic) Gene Simmons has offered a public invitation to original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley to perform with the group on their End Of The Road farewell tour.
"The invitations still stand," tweeted Simmons alongside April 27 birthday wishes to the original KISS lead guitarist. "Jump up on stage with us for encores. The fans would love it."
The current KISS lineup sees guitarist Tommy Thayer perform using Frehley's spaceman makeup and stage gear while longtime drummer Eric Singer appears in Criss' cat makeup and stage persona.
Frehley reunited with KISS for the first time in 17 years during a fall 2018 acoustic performance on KISS Kruise 8, just two months before the classic rock group launched the farewell series in Vancouver, BC in early 2019. Read more here.
