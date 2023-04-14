Gene Simmons Updates Fans On His Health Following Paused KISS Concert

KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons took to social media to assure fans that he is he doing well and explained the reason for his illness on stage during a concert in Manaus, Brazil on Wednesday night (April 12).
The band was forced to pause the show after Gene became ill during the concert. Paul Stanley told the crowd, "We're gonna have to stop," Paul Stanley told the crowd. "You know how much we love Gene, and he's obviously sick. And we're gonna have to stop to take care of him, 'cause we love him, right?"
Simmons tweeted the following update, "Ok, kids. Not a big deal. Thanks for your kind wishes. Last night we played Amazon jungle Stadium/Brazil. Humidity and temperature were sky high. I was dehydrated and was forced to sit for a song. We got back on stage in 5 minutes & finished the show."
KISS Pause Concert Due To Gene Simmons Illness
