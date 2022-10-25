George Strait And Chris Stapleton To Rock Stadiums

George Strait and Chris Stapleton have announced that they will be teaming up for six special stadium shows next year that will feature support from Little Big Town.

The special run of dates will visit stadiums in the Phoenix, Seattle, Denver, Milwaukee, Nashville and Tampa markets, kicking off on May 6th at State Farm Stadium.

Strait had this to say, "When I walk through those curtains and see those smiling faces, my feet don't touch the ground again 'til I walk back out and get on that bus that got me there.

"That's from a song I wrote called 'I'll Always Remember You.' It's a true statement. When we talked about doing these six shows next year with Chris, it was a no brainer for me. I was all in."



Stapleton added, "I love doing these shows with George about as much as I like doing anything. There's nothing to compare it to. So many of his songs are in the ethos of what country music is. Playing these shows together is a great experience all the way around."



Tickets for all of the shows will be going on sale next Friday, November 4th at 10 a.m. local time at GeorgeStrait.com. See the dates below:

May 6 Glendale, Ariz. - State Farm Stadium

June 3 Milwaukee, Wisc. - American Family Field

June 17 Seattle, Wash. - Lumen Field

June 24 Denver, Colo. - Empower Field at Mile High Stadium

July 29 Nashville, Tenn. - Nissan Stadium

Aug. 5 Tampa, Fla. - Raymond James Stadium

