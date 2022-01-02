George Strait Tributed First Responders With 'The Weight Of The Badge' Video 2021 In Review

George Strait scored a top 21 story from October 2021 with his celebration of First Responders Day with his music video for his song "The Weight Of The Badge," which is his tribute to first responders.
He premiered the video on Wednesday night (October 27th) during the First Responders Children's Foundation 20th anniversary gala in New York City with many of the first responders featured in the video in attendance.
"The men and women in this music video are our friends and neighbors who carry the weight of the badge each day," says Strait in the video. "Thank you. We appreciate you and the sacrifices you and your families make." Watch the video below:
George Strait Tributes First Responders With 'The Weight Of The Badge' Video
Metallica and George Strait Lead ATLive Lineup
George Strait Announce Return To Las Vegas
George Strait Announce Two New Arena Concerts
Journey Star Missed New Year's Eve TV Performance Due To Covid- Sammy Hagar Lands Dream Gig- Neil Young Shares Lost Album- more
David Lee Roth's New Year's Shows Canceled- Metallica Reached 1.3 Billion Streams In 2021 On Spotify- Jack Osbourne Engage- Pink Floyd- more
Foo Fighters Share Video Of Full Madison Square Garden Reopening Concert- Plus David Lee Roth and more Top 21 Stories of October 2021- more
Guns N' Roses- Judas Priest- David Lee Roth- Geddy Lee- Alan Jackson and more Top 21 Stories of September 2021- more
Davy Knowles - What Happens Next
Sites and Sounds: Voragos: Destination Lunasea Beach
Santa's Jukebox: Christmas Albums