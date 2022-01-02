George Strait Tributed First Responders With 'The Weight Of The Badge' Video 2021 In Review

Video still

George Strait scored a top 21 story from October 2021 with his celebration of First Responders Day with his music video for his song "The Weight Of The Badge," which is his tribute to first responders.

He premiered the video on Wednesday night (October 27th) during the First Responders Children's Foundation 20th anniversary gala in New York City with many of the first responders featured in the video in attendance.

"The men and women in this music video are our friends and neighbors who carry the weight of the badge each day," says Strait in the video. "Thank you. We appreciate you and the sacrifices you and your families make." Watch the video below:

