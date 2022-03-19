Ghost Almost Top UK Chart With 'Impera'

(hennemusic) Ghost have landed a Top 5 debut on the UK charts with their latest album, "Impera." According to the Official Charts Company, the record enters the Official Albums Chart Top 100 at No. 2 to earn the Swedish band their highest position on the list, besting a No. 10 peak for 2018's "Prequelle."
Produced by Klas Ahlund, "Impera" was first introduced with the fall 2021 single, "Hunter's Moon", with "Call Me Little Sunshine" and "Twenties" surfacing ahead of the project's release.
Fresh off a US tour with Volbeat and a performance this week on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Ghost will begin a series of UK shows in Manchester on April 9 before heading to Europe for dates scheduled into the month of May. Watch the "Hunter's Moon" video here.
