Ghost Announce Live From The Ministry Streaming Event

Keavin Wiggins | 03-07-2022

Ghost have announced that they will host a special Live From The Ministry streaming event to celebrate the release of their new album, "Impera".

The "Impera Release Ritual" will be taking place this Thursday, March 10th at 2 p.m. EST on their official YouTube channel, ahead of the album's release on Friday, March 11th.

"Impera" is the following to the band's 2018 album, "Prequelle" and according to the synopsis, it "finds Ghost transported literally hundreds of years forward from the 14th century Europe Black Plague era of Prequelle.

"The result is the most ambitious and lyrically incisive entry in the GHOST canon: Over the course of Impera's 12-song cycle, empires rise and fall, would-be messiahs ply their hype (financial and spiritual alike), prophecies are foretold as the skies fill with celestial bodies divine and man-made"

Check out the YouTube event (trailer before the live stream) below:

