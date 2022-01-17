Ghost To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live This Week

Ghost will be warming up for their upcoming North American tour with Volbeat by appearing as the musical guest on this Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The episode will air this Thursday, January 20th at 11:35 PM EST on ABC and the band will be launching their coheadlining tour with Volbeat next Tuesday, January 25th in Reno, NV at the Reno Events Center.

As we recently reported, both band have announced a special limited edition double A-side vinyl release featuring their covers of Metallica Black Album classics to celebrate their upcoming coheadlining tour.

The 7" pressed on crystal clear vinyl and limited to only 3,000 units with 115 copies available at each tour stop and feature each band's contribution to the special Metallica Blacklist charity album.

That album was released along with the anniversary reissue of Metallica's blockbuster "Black Album" and featured a number of notable artists covering the album's tracks.

Ghost covered of "Enter Sandman" and Volbeat took on "Don't Tread On Me", and both tracks will be included on the special charity vinyl sold during their tour with proceeds split evenly between The All Within My Hands Foundation and the charities of the artists' choice: Camp Aranu'tiq (Ghost) and Borne Cancer Fonden (Volbeat).

The tour will feature support from Twin Temple. See the dates below:

Tue Jan 25 - Reno, NV - Reno Events Center

Thu Jan 27 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Jan 28 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena

Sat Jan 29 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Mon Jan 31 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center

Wed Feb 02 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Fri Feb 04 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

Sat Feb 05 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

Mon Feb 07 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

Tue Feb 08 - Hershey, PA - GIANT Center

Thu Feb 10 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Fri Feb 11 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center

Sat Feb 12 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

Mon Feb 14 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center

Tue Feb 15 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center

Wed Feb 16 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

Fri Feb 18 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena

Sat Feb 19 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center

Sun Feb 20 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

Mon Feb 21 - St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena

Wed Feb 23 - Independence, MO - Cable Dahmer Arena

Fri Feb 25 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Sat Feb 26 - Dallas, TX - Fair Park Coliseum

Mon Feb 28 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center

Tue Mar 01 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

Thu Mar 03 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

