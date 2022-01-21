Ghost Postpone Jimmy Kimmel Live Performance

(hennemusic) Ghost postponed a scheduled January 20 performance on ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel Live due to preparations for the launch of their US tour in Reno, NV early next week.
"Children of the World!," posted a Nameless Ghoul just hours ahead of the appearance, "...more specifically those of you who had just started to prep your couches up for tonights' Jimmy Kimmel Live show. Well, it turned out that we had a bit too much going on in Reno, getting all our s**t together for the tour, however - our good friends at Kimmel offered us to come back and play the show at a later date during our now imminent US tour.
"So - Cool your jets for today but get ready to rock with us over the coming weeks. Are you ready?" Ghost and Volbeat will open the US run at the Reno Events Center on January 25.
This week, the Swedish rockers announced a March 11 release date for their new album, "Impera", and issued the set's official lead single, "Call Me Little Sunshine." Watch the video for the new song here.
